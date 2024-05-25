Mass fish kill in Kerala's Periyar river: Report reveals presence of high levels of Ammonia, Sulphide in water

A preliminary report stated that there is a high-level presence of ammonia and sulphide in the Periyar River that led to the mass fish deaths. The report indicates that detailed chemical tests are needed to determine the source and extent of the chemical contamination in the Periyar River.

Kochi: The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) study committee has submitted a preliminary investigation report on the mass fish kill in the Periyar River's Edayar region. Tests revealed dangerous levels of chemicals, specifically ammonia and sulfide, in the water where the fish died en masse. The report indicates that detailed chemical tests are needed to determine the source and extent of the chemical contamination in the Periyar River.

Kerala: Periyar River hit by mass fish deaths amid suspected effluent discharge; farmers in distress

The authorities have informed that the preliminary investigation report has been submitted and further investigation is required. Apart from the presence of chemicals, the committee also found that the oxygen level in the water was very low.

Meanwhile, the police have started a probe into the incident. A case was registered at Eloor Police Station on Friday based on the complaint filed by a fish farmer. The offences charged in the case are under IPC Section 277 for fouling of public springs and reservoirs and Section 427 which deals with mischief that causes damage worth Rs 50 and above.

The complainant in the case, Stanly Disilva from Kadamakudy, prompted the police to register an FIR and launch an investigation after seeking legal advice on the scope of the police inquiry, according to authorities.

The complainant, Stanley, informed the police that he had been engaged in cage farming for several years. On May 20 and 21, all the fish on his farm were killed, leading to an estimated loss of over Rs 7.5 lakh. Approximately 150 cages used for fish farming were affected, resulting in significant protests recently.

Latest Videos