Malayali business tycoon M A Yusuff Ali acquires Gulfstream G600 private jet worth Rs 500 crore; Check details

M A Yusuff Ali, a prominent Malayali business magnate, has added a luxurious Gulfstream G600 private jet to his fleet. The jet, registered as T7-YMA, was manufactured by Gulfstream Aerospace, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, in December 2023.

M A Yusuff Ali, a prominent Malayali business magnate, has added a luxurious Gulfstream G600 private jet to his fleet. The private jet, bearing the registration number T7-YMA, was manufactured by Gulfstream Aerospace, which is owned by the American company General Dynamics, in December 2023 and features a powerful Pratt & Whitney engine. The aircraft costs up to Rs 500 crore.

With an impressive range of 6,600 nautical miles and a top speed of 982 km/h, this high-end jet makes it the fastest long-range private jet in the world, according to the manufacturer.

The Gulfstream G600 boasts a sleek design, featuring 14 distinctive oval-shaped windows and a spacious cabin. The aircraft measures 96.1 feet in length, stands 25.3 feet tall, and has a wingspan of 94.2 feet. Inside, the cabin stretches 51.2 feet long, 7.6 feet wide, and 6.2 feet high, offering ample room for comfortable travel.

The Gulfstream G600 demands a substantial runway length for operations, requiring 5,700 feet for takeoff and 3,100 feet for landing. Additionally, it has a maximum takeoff weight capacity of 94,600 pounds and a maximum landing weight capacity of 76,800 pounds.

With a capacity to carry up to 19 passengers, the Gulfstream G600 offers ample space for comfort and productivity. Additionally, the aircraft features sleeping accommodations for up to 10 people.

The Gulfstream G600 has earned a reputation as the world's premier long-range private jet, offering unparalleled speed and comfort for up to 19 passengers. Since its introduction in 2014 and first delivery in 2019, the G600 has experienced remarkable success, with over 100 units sold to discerning owners seeking the ultimate in luxury air travel.

The aircraft has demonstrated its exceptional capabilities by achieving a remarkable record: completing a transatlantic flight from Savannah, Georgia to Geneva in an impressive 7.21 hours. Its impressive range and performance enable it to accomplish non-stop flights between key global destinations, such as New York to Dubai and London to Beijing.



Latest Videos