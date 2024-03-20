Lok Sabha Elections 2024: These leaders entered Lok Sabha from Kerala most number of times

In the history of Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, five leaders hold the record for winning the most number of times as Members of Parliament. Each of these leaders has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala seven times.

While many are familiar with the prominent figures who have served multiple terms in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, the individuals who hold the record for the most Lok Sabha election victories from Kerala remain less widely recognized. Let's meet the leaders who hold that record.

Five leaders from Kerala share the record for the most number of Lok Sabha victories, each having been elected seven times. Among them are Congress stalwarts Kodikunnil Suresh and Mullapally Ramachandran, as well as Muslim League leaders E Ahmed, Ebrahim Sulaiman Sait, and G M Banatwala.

Kodikunnil Suresh, a former Union Minister, has reached the Lok Sabha from Adoor in 1989, 1991, 1996 and 1999 and from Mavelikkara in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Former Union Minister and KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran won from Kannur in 1984, 1989, 1991, 1996 and 1998 and from Vadakara in 2009 and 2014.

E Ahmed, a prominent leader of the Muslim League, secured his Lok Sabha victories from various constituencies in Kerala. He won from the old Mancheri constituency in 1991, 1996, 1998, and 1999, Ponnani in 2004, and Malappuram in 2009 and 2014. E Ahmed was the longest-serving Union Minister from Kerala.

Ebrahim Sulaiman Sait, a prominent figure in the Muslim League, contested multiple times from Kerala and emerged victorious in several elections. He represented the Kozhikode constituency in the Lok Sabha in 1967 and 1971, followed by victories from Mancheri in 1977, 1980, 1984, and 1989, and finally from Ponnani in 1991.

Another leader who was the pan-India face of the League, Gulam Mehmood Banatwala, won seven times- 1977, 1980, 1984, 1989, 1996, 1998, and 1999 from the Ponnani constituency. He also served as the national president of the Indian Union Muslim League from 1993 to 2008. He was a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.