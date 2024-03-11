Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala's Palakkad district on March 15 and Pathanamthitta on March 17 as part of the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He will also hold a road show in Palakkad constituency with the BJP candidate C Krishna Kumar. PM Modi will also join Anil Antony in Pathanamthitta.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

    Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making his fourth visit to Kerala in three months on March 15 and 17 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi will reach Palakkad on March 15 and hold a road show in the constituency. C Krishna Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest in the Palakkad constituency. He is also the BJP state vice-president. 

    With 2.18 lakh votes, Krishnakumar, who finished third in Palakkad in the 2019 elections, increased the BJP's vote share by 6.5%.

    The Prime Minister then will reach Pathanamthitta on March 17 to join the election campaigning with BJP candidate Anil Antony, son of Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony. He will also participate in the public meeting as part of the campaign. This is the first time the Prime Minister is visiting Kerala after the announcement of the NDA candidate. 

    Anil Antony embarrassed the national and state leadership of the Congress party last year when he defected to the BJP. According to reports, the BJP believes that Anil Antony's presence and the support of seasoned politician P.C. George—who just merged his party with the BJP—may boost their outreach to the Christian community in Central Kerala's rubber-growing belt.

    Following the Save Sabarimala Campaign, the BJP received approximately 3 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which increased its vote share by nearly 14% in the Pathanamthitta constituency. 

    PM Modi arrived in the state for the third time in two months on February 27. He arrived in Thiruvananthapuram and revealed the names of four astronauts selected for India's groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission. He also addressed the public on the last day of BJP's Padayatra.

    One of the key battles to watch out for will be for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be taking on sitting MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

     

    The 12 BJP candidates from Kerala in the first list include:

     

    * Kasaragod: M L Aswini

    * Kozhikode: MT Ramesh

    * Malappuram: Dr Abdul Salam

    * Ponnani: Niveditha Subramanyam

    * Palakkad: Krishna Kumar

    * Kannur: C Raghunath

    * Thrissur: Suresh Gopi

    * Alappuzha: Sobha Surendran

    * Pathanamthitta: Anil Antony

    * Vadakara: Praful Krishnan

    * Attingal: V Muraleedharan

    * Thiruvananthapuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    The BJP came out with its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during a press conference held in the national capital on March 2. Among the prominent figures featured in the first list of 195 candidates are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be contesting from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, slated to run from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 8:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-642 March 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-642 March 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Several injured after floating bridge's railing collapses into sea in Varkala anr

    Kerala: Railing of floating bridge collapses in Varkala; 15 rescued to shore

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search anr

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-644 March 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-644 March 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Sidharthan case handed over to the CBI, Kerala CM's Office informs anr

    Sidharthan case handed over to the CBI, Kerala CM's Office informs

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor Male and more RBA

    Oscars 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer wins Best Picture, Actor, Director, Supporting Actor and more

    Principal turns middle school into bedroom in Bihar's Jamui (WATCH)

    Principal turns middle school into bedroom in Bihar's Jamui (WATCH)

    Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra's 'To Kill a Tiger' loses 'Best Documentary' to '20 Days in Mariupol'; read details RBA

    Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra's 'To Kill a Tiger' loses 'Best Documentary' to '20 Days in Mariupol'

    Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins his 1st ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer; thanks his 'Terrible Childhood' in his Speech RBA

    Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins 1st ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer; thanks his 'Terrible Childhood'

    Oscars 2024: John Cena goes NAKED to present 'Best Costume Awards'- video goes viral RBA

    Oscars 2024: John Cena goes NAKED to present 'Best Costume Awards'- video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon