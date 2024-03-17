Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala to go to polls in 40 days; All 3 fronts gear up for triangular fight

With just 40 days left for the Lok Sabha election, the three fronts in Kerala are confident of winning and are gearing up for a fiery triangular fight. PM Modi will reach Palakkad on March 19.

Thiruvananthapuram: In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha election scheduled for April 26, the three fronts in the state are gearing up for a full-fledged campaign over the next 40 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kerala for the fifth time in three months and will hold a massive roadshow in the Palakkad constituency to support the NDA candidate C Krishna Kumar on March 19. Meanwhile, the UDF is preparing to welcome Rahul Gandhi, who will arrive in Wayanad at the end of the week. The Left Front will focus its campaign primarily on opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 schedule announced: Key dates, phase, state and constituency-wise details here

The extensive 40-day campaign, conducted amidst the sweltering heat, also presents a formidable financial challenge for the candidates.

Despite these challenges, the political fronts remain steadfast in maintaining the momentum they have built thus far. Candidates are apprehensive that any slowdown in their efforts could leave them trailing behind in the electoral race. With every vote and seat being crucial, there is a sense of urgency to continue the campaign at full fledge. However, one issue with the polling date is that it falls on a Friday. Muslim organizations are considering approaching the Election Commission to request a change in the polling date.

While PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Palakkad, the UDF is awaiting Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Wayanad after he completes his Nyay Yatra. However, Rahul's visit coincides with criticism from the CPM, alleging that he has not taken sufficient action against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The LDF has decided primarily to focus on the CAA.

The Chief Minister's recent press conference, after a long break, focused on questioning the Congress party. This move aims to mitigate anti-government sentiment surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In response, the Leader of the Opposition promptly addressed the Chief Minister's queries on CAA within 24 hours. However, the Congress is reluctant to confine its focus solely to the CAA issue. Instead, the party's decisions are grounded in holding the government accountable for various issues, ranging from the financial crisis to recent incidents like Sidharthan's tragic death at Pookode University.

