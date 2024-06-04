Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kollam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can NK Premachandran hit a hat-trick this time?

    Kollam Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Actor-politician Mukesh contested on the LDF ticket, while NK Premachandra for RSP and actor G Krishna Kumar for the NDA. 

    Kollam kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Mukesh NK Premachandran G Krishna kumar anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 7:08 AM IST

    Kollam stands as a significant Lok Sabha constituency where Left and Socialist parties hold considerable sway. A glimpse into its political history dating back to 1957 underscores this reality. The attention of political fronts is focused on labor votes, which could play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the election. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday (June 4). 

    2024 Elections:

    The CPM has generated considerable excitement by nominating actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh as its candidate for the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, the BJP nominated actor G Krishna Kumar as its NDA candidate. NK Premachandran, who won twice as a UDF candidate in 2014 and 2019, is once again contesting the Lok Sabha seat for the UDF in Kollam. This highlights the ongoing importance of political realignments in the region.

    2019 Elections:

    In the 2019 elections, with a total of 969,017 votes cast in Kollam, NK Premachandran secured a convincing victory with 499,667 votes, representing 51.61% of the total votes. As he seeks a hat-trick victory, Premachandran is likely to approach the upcoming elections with confidence, given his strong performance and established support base in the constituency.

    The Kollam Lok Sabha constituency has seen a gradual increase in the number of registered voters over the years. In the 2024 elections, the total number of registered voters is 13,26,648, with 6,31,625 males, 6,95,004 females, and 19 individuals of the third gender. In the 2019 elections, there were 12,96,720 registered voters, comprising 6,31,625 males, 6,75,626 females, and 8 individuals of the third gender. In the 2014 elections, the constituency had 12,19,415 registered voters, with 5,75,296 males and 6,44,119 females. Going further back, in the 2009 elections, there were 11,08,686 total electors, including 5,21,619 males and 5,87,067 females.
     

