Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Car insurance renewed only after incident, policy lapsed at time of crash

    The car involved in the fatal accident in Mynagappally, Kollam which led to the death of P. Kunjumol (45), had an expired insurance policy at the time of the incident. The vehicle, registered as KL 23 Q 9347, was uninsured as its policy had lapsed on September 13.

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Car insurance renewed only after incident, policy lapsed at time of crash dr sreekutty ajmal anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Kollam: The insurance policy for the car involved in a fatal accident in Anurkkavu of Mynagappally, which resulted in the death of P. Kunjumol (45), was renewed only after the incident. The vehicle, registered as KL 23 Q 9347, had an expired insurance policy as of September 13, making it uninsured at the time of the accident. Following the incident, the policy was promptly renewed online with United India Insurance Company, with new coverage starting from September 16 for one year. 

    Kollam hit-and-run case: Dr Sreekutty, Ajmal regularly drank alcohol at rented house; more details emerge

    The car is registered under the name of the mother of Mohammed Ajmal's friend. The accident occurred while Ajmal was returning from an Onam celebration and a drinking session in Mayyanad. 

    Meanwhile, the Sasthamcotta police will file a custody petition today. They will request that the court grant a three-day custody of the accused. The move aims to complete evidence collection and other procedures with the first accused, Ajmal, and the second accused, Dr. Sreekutty. Both accused were previously remanded by the Sasthamcotta court for 14 days. They are both charged with deliberate homicide.

    The police are also investigating whether the accused were under the influence of drugs in addition to alcohol. Blood samples from both Ajmal and Dr. Sreekutty have been collected for testing. Following the incident, the Motor Vehicles Department has announced that Ajmal's license will be suspended and further actions will be taken. The police have sought information from the Motor Vehicles Department regarding the renewal of the vehicle's insurance.

    Ajmal (29), a cab driver from Patharam, Bharanikavu, and Dr. Sreekutty (27), from Thiruvananthapuram, were arrested in connection with the incident. Ajmal, who was driving the vehicle, faces charges of deliberate homicide. Dr. Sreekutty is charged with incitement for allegedly encouraging Ajmal to flee the scene without assisting.

    Kerala: Woman killed after being hit by car in Kollam; youth arrested

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-111 September 18 2024: Check todays winning ticket, Rs 1 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-111 September 18 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Tamil Nadu intensifies vehicles inspections on Kerala border amid Nipah and Mpox concerns anr

    Tamil Nadu intensifies vehicles inspections on Kerala border amid Nipah and Mpox concerns

    Kerala HC prohibits videography by vloggers at Nadapanthal in Guruvayur temple anr

    Kerala HC prohibits videography by vloggers at Nadapanthal in Guruvayur temple

    Kerala: Grand Uthrattathi boat race to feature 52 snake boats today september 18 2024 in Aranmula anr

    Kerala: Grand Uthrattathi boat race to feature 52 snake boats today in Aranmula

    Kerala: Thrissur set for Pulikali today september 18 2024; Traffic restrictions to be imposed in city anr

    Kerala: Thrissur set for Pulikali today; Traffic restrictions to be imposed in city

    Recent Stories

    Gold Rate Falls In India: Jewelry to Coins-7 items to buy now RBA EAI

    Gold Rate Falls In India: Jewelry to Coins-7 items to buy now

    Nobody is offering me anything...', Aahana Kumra REVEALS not getting any work offers ATG

    'Nobody is offering me anything...', Aahana Kumra REVEALS not getting any work offers

    Were celebs paid to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding? Ananya Panday REVEALS! RKK

    Were celebs paid to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding? Ananya Panday REVEALS!

    Elon Musk's Neuralink receives FDA approval for 'Blindsight' implant to restore vision gcw

    Elon Musk's Neuralink receives FDA approval for 'Blindsight' implant to restore vision

    Student inappropriate proposal to teacher during online class draws widespread criticism; check details AJR

    Student's inappropriate proposal to teacher during online class draws widespread criticism; check details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon