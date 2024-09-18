Kollam hit-and-run case: Car insurance renewed only after incident, policy lapsed at time of crash

The car involved in the fatal accident in Mynagappally, Kollam which led to the death of P. Kunjumol (45), had an expired insurance policy at the time of the incident. The vehicle, registered as KL 23 Q 9347, was uninsured as its policy had lapsed on September 13.

The car is registered under the name of the mother of Mohammed Ajmal's friend. The accident occurred while Ajmal was returning from an Onam celebration and a drinking session in Mayyanad.

Meanwhile, the Sasthamcotta police will file a custody petition today. They will request that the court grant a three-day custody of the accused. The move aims to complete evidence collection and other procedures with the first accused, Ajmal, and the second accused, Dr. Sreekutty. Both accused were previously remanded by the Sasthamcotta court for 14 days. They are both charged with deliberate homicide.

The police are also investigating whether the accused were under the influence of drugs in addition to alcohol. Blood samples from both Ajmal and Dr. Sreekutty have been collected for testing. Following the incident, the Motor Vehicles Department has announced that Ajmal's license will be suspended and further actions will be taken. The police have sought information from the Motor Vehicles Department regarding the renewal of the vehicle's insurance.

Ajmal (29), a cab driver from Patharam, Bharanikavu, and Dr. Sreekutty (27), from Thiruvananthapuram, were arrested in connection with the incident. Ajmal, who was driving the vehicle, faces charges of deliberate homicide. Dr. Sreekutty is charged with incitement for allegedly encouraging Ajmal to flee the scene without assisting.

