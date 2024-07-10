Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Keraleeyam event sponsors yet to pay promised amount, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    The Kerala government is yet to receive payment from individuals and organizations who had promised sponsorship for the Keraleeyam event, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly while responding to a query by MLA PC Vishnunadh.

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed in the state Assembly that the government is still awaiting payment from individuals and organizations who had pledged sponsorship for the debut Keraleeyam event. He was responding to a question from MLA PC Vishnunadh seeking information on the sponsors and their contributions.

    Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December

    The Chief Minister also stated that the tax arrears were not included in the list of those who offered sponsorship and those who gave it and no tax exemptions were granted to institutions as part of the event's sponsorship arrangements.

    Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday (July 9) announced that the Keraleeyam programme will be conducted again this December. The organizing committee, chaired by the Chief Minister, convened to discuss the program's execution. Departments were instructed to cover the costs through sponsorship.

    The government has yet to release the sponsorship figures for last year's Keraleeyam event, which was claimed to be fully sponsored. Despite multiple requests for this information under the RTI Act, the concerned departments have not responded. Although the issue was raised in the Assembly, only the expenditure figures from the Public Relations Department have been disclosed.

