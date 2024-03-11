Kerala: Yellow alert sounded in various districts due to rise in temperature

Due to a rise in temperature, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala. The Palakkad district is likely to experience a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

Thiruvananthapuram: Due to rising temperatures in the state, a yellow alert has been announced in various districts by IMD. On March 11 and 12, the Palakkad district is likely to experience a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and the Kollam district a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts is likely to rise to 37 degrees Celsius, while in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, the maximum temperature is likely to rise to 36 degrees Celsius (2 - 4 °C above normal). Due to high temperatures and humid air, these districts, except the hilly areas, are likely to witness hot and unsettled weather from March 11 to 12, 2024, weather experts said.

State Disaster Management Authority has issued alert for the public as high heat is being reported in the state.

High heat can cause many serious health problems such as sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration. Therefore, the general public should follow the following instructions.

* Avoid direct sun exposure for long periods of time between 11 am and 3 pm during the day.

* Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty.

* Avoid dehydrating alcohol, coffee, tea, carbonated soft drinks during the day.

* Wear loose, light colored cotton clothes.

* Wear footwear when going out. It would be better to use an umbrella or a hat.

* Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.