    Kerala: Yellow alert sounded in various districts due to rise in temperature

    Due to a rise in temperature, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in various districts of Kerala. The Palakkad district is likely to experience a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Due to rising temperatures in the state, a yellow alert has been announced in various districts by IMD. On March 11 and 12, the Palakkad district is likely to experience a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and the Kollam district a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts is likely to rise to 37 degrees Celsius, while in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, the maximum temperature is likely to rise to 36 degrees Celsius (2 - 4 °C above normal). Due to high temperatures and humid air, these districts, except the hilly areas, are likely to witness hot and unsettled weather from March 11 to 12, 2024, weather experts said. 

    State Disaster Management Authority has issued alert for the public as high heat is being reported in the state.

    High heat can cause many serious health problems such as sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration. Therefore, the general public should follow the following instructions. 

    * Avoid direct sun exposure for long periods of time between 11 am and 3 pm during the day.

    * Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty.

    * Avoid dehydrating alcohol, coffee, tea, carbonated soft drinks during the day.

    * Wear loose, light colored cotton clothes.

    * Wear footwear when going out. It would be better to use an umbrella or a hat.

    * Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 3:44 PM IST
    Mullaperiyar dam case: Survey of India report favours Kerala in construction of car parking project

    Kerala: Pookode Veterinary University employees fail to receive salary amid financial crisis

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-760 March 11 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Worrying surge in hepatitis cases in Malappuram; Over 300 infected

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17

    Mumbai dockyard officer arrested for espionage: Leaked sensitive information to Pakistani operative

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces ropeway at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru estimated at Rs 114 crore

    Actor Allu Arjun, Prabhas fans clash in Bengaluru stadium sparks outrage, investigation underway (WATCH)

    Delhi Police gets 45-day extension from court in Parliament security breach case

    Ramadan 2024: 7 healthy eating tips to maintain nutritional balance during fasting

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

