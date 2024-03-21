Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: X-ray unit in Thrissur Medical College shut down due to pending dues

    The closure of the X-ray unit affected the newly established emergency department and trauma care unit at the medical college hospital.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Thrissur: The X-ray unit at Thrissur Medical College Hospital has been temporarily shut down, causing severe disruption to hundreds of patients. The shutdown is due to a shortage of digital X-ray film, which is required for X-ray tests. According to reports, the disruption is caused by the hospital's failure to pay the X-ray film provider on time, resulting in a halt in the supply of essential supplies required for the unit's operation. The company has accumulated debts exceeding Rs 10 lakhs and has been inactive for the past six months.

    The closure of the X-ray unit affected the newly established emergency department and trauma care unit at the medical college hospital. The digital X-ray unit was started last year as part of providing quick X-ray facilities to those who are in emergency.

    Due to the negligence of the authorities, the patients are deprived of the treatment system. More than hundreds of patients visit the X-ray unit every day. Currently, the X-rays are now being taken in the old unit for emergency patients.


     

