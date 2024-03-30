Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala weather update: IMD issues high-temperature alerts in 9 districts

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning indicating that the summer heat will persist in the state. The IMD also issued high-temperature alerts in 9 districts. Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad experienced high temperatures as they exceeded the normal range.

    Till April 1, Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts have been warned that the temperature will rise to 39°C, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts up to 38°C, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts up to 37°C and Thiruvananthapuram district up to 36°C. Due to high temperatures and humid air, hot and unsettled weather is likely from March 28 to April 1 in these districts, except in the hilly areas, the IMD said.

    Precautions should be taken:

    Avoid direct exposure to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. Drink as much fresh water as possible. Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks, which cause dehydration during the day. Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes. It is better to use an umbrella or a hat when going out.
    There is a possibility that forest fires will spread in case of increasing heat. Tourists and people living near forest areas should be especially careful. Forest fire situations should be avoided. The instructions of the forest department should be followed strictly. It is also informed that the school authorities and parents should pay special attention to the students.

