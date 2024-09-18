Kerala: Video of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations wearing shoes inside temple complex sparks outrage (WATCH)

A viral video of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations inside a temple complex in Kerala has sparked outrage. BJP leader Yuvraj Gokul criticized the incident on social media accusing the left-leaning temple administration of disrespecting Hindu traditions for political gain.

A viral video showing Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations taking place inside a temple complex in Kerala has triggered outrage and sparked heated debates across social media. The incident, which reportedly occurred in a temple has led to strong reactions from various political leaders and activists.

BJP leader Yuvraj Gokul took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his displeasure. He wrote, “See the kind of secularism in Kerala. Celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi inside the temple wearing shoes. The leftists who rule Temple are permitting all this nonsense to appease the vote bank."

Similarly, Hindu Seva Kendra activist Pratheesh Viswanath voiced his criticism, also on X, saying, “Shocking and disgraceful incident from Al Kherala! Celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi in a temple is an insult to our traditions and heritage. If tomorrow, the Waqf Board lays claim to this temple land, citing ‘religious practices,’ will the so-called seculars wake up? Respect for all faiths doesn’t mean diluting our own! Shameless temple administration with fake Hindus under the influence of dangerous disease called communism!”

The viral video has prompted a wave of criticism toward the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, with many accusing it of overlooking religious sensitivities and appeasing voters at the cost of cultural traditions.

As the video continues to gain attention online, authorities and temple officials are yet to comment on the incident, which has stoked concerns about the balance between secularism and respect for religious spaces in Kerala.

