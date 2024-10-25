Kerala: TV Prasanth faces termination for violating govt service rules to seek fuel pump NOC

T.V. Prasanth, an electrician at Pariyaram Medical College, faces disciplinary action and potential termination after a Health Department investigation revealed he sought permission for a petrol pump in violation of regulations for government employees.

Kannur: An investigation report from the Health Department has cast a shadow over T.V. Prasanth, an electrician at Pariyaram Medical College, who previously accused ADM Naveen Babu of bribery. The probe, led by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, found that Prasanth obtained permission for a petrol pump in violation of established regulations. He is also on the list to become a permanent government employee.

Also Read: Kerala: GST raid in Thrissur reveals tax evasion in tune of Rs 1000 cr in 5 years

The investigation revealed that Prasanth failed to secure permission from medical college authorities before applying for the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to start a fuel pump. The rule that prohibit government employees from starting business ventures while in service is also applicable to Prasanth. The team dismissed Prasanth's claim of ignorance regarding the need for permission, leading to recommendations for disciplinary action.

Legal advice is being sought before proceeding, and it appears that termination from service is likely for Prasanth based on the findings of the report.

Also Read: Chelakkara bypoll: Candidates of three fronts declare assets; Check details

Latest Videos