Kerala: Toll rates increased at Thrissur's Paliyekkara for all vehicle types; Check revised rates here
The toll rates at Thrissur Paliyekkara have been revised. For cars and jeeps, the one-way toll is now Rs 90, with multiple trips within 24 hours costing Rs 140.
Thrissur: Toll rates at Thrissur Paliyekkara have been revised, with a Rs 5 increase for multiple trips in a day for heavy vehicles. The toll for one-way trips remains the same, while monthly toll charges for all vehicle types have been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 40.
Revised rates are as follows:
Car, Jeep:
One-way: Rs 90
Multiple trips within 24 hours: Rs 140
Monthly rate: Rs 2,760 (Previously Rs 2,750)
Small Commercial Vehicle:
One-way: Rs 160
Multiple trips: Rs 240
Monthly rate: Rs 4,830 (Previously Rs 4,815)
Bus, Truck:
One-way: Rs 320
Multiple trips: Rs 485
Monthly rate: Rs 9,660 (Previously Rs 9,635)
Multi-axle Heavy Vehicle:
One-way: Rs 515
Multiple trips: Rs 775
Monthly rate: Rs 15,525 (Previously Rs 15,485)