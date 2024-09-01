Kerala: Toll rates increased at Thrissur's Paliyekkara for all vehicle types; Check revised rates here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The toll rates at Thrissur Paliyekkara have been revised. For cars and jeeps, the one-way toll is now Rs 90, with multiple trips within 24 hours costing Rs 140. 
     

    Thrissur: Toll rates at Thrissur Paliyekkara have been revised, with a Rs 5 increase for multiple trips in a day for heavy vehicles. The toll for one-way trips remains the same, while monthly toll charges for all vehicle types have been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 40.

    Revised rates are as follows:

    Car, Jeep:

    One-way: Rs 90

    Multiple trips within 24 hours: Rs 140

    Monthly rate: Rs 2,760 (Previously Rs 2,750)

    Small Commercial Vehicle:

    One-way: Rs 160

    Multiple trips: Rs 240

    Monthly rate: Rs 4,830 (Previously Rs 4,815)

    Bus, Truck:

    One-way: Rs 320

    Multiple trips: Rs 485

    Monthly rate: Rs 9,660 (Previously Rs 9,635)

    Multi-axle Heavy Vehicle:

    One-way: Rs 515

    Multiple trips: Rs 775

    Monthly rate: Rs 15,525 (Previously Rs 15,485)
     

