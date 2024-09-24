Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala to issue revised Mpox guidelines following first confirmed case of new strain

    The Kerala health department is set to release updated guidelines for preventing and treating Mpox following the state's first confirmed case of the new strain. A meeting of the State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT) assessed the situation, and Health Minister Veena George stated that necessary actions will be taken if cases rise.
     

    Kerala to issue revised Mpox guidelines following first confirmed case of new strain anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 9:06 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala health department has announced plans to issue updated Mpox prevention and treatment guidelines, following the confirmation of the country's first case of a new strain in the state on Monday. The State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT) convened to evaluate the situation. After the meeting, Health Minister Veena George stated that directives have been given to prepare for necessary actions if the number of cases rises.

    India's first Mpox clade 1 case confirmed: Kerala man diagnosed with strain linked to WHO health emergency

    "Isolation facilities have been set up in all districts, and monitoring has been strengthened, including at airports. Currently, testing facilities have been arranged in five laboratories. If required, testing facilities will be expanded to more labs," she said in a statement.

    Though the Health Minister did not explicitly state that Kerala had reported the first confirmed case of the new Mpox strain in India, she did announce that revised guidelines for the prevention and treatment of Mpox would soon be introduced in the state.

    The minister advised that individuals arriving from abroad who exhibit Mpox symptoms should promptly inform the health department and seek treatment. Additionally, she instructed government and private hospitals to report any suspected Mpox cases to the health department for immediate action.

    Earlier, official sources in New Delhi confirmed that India reported its first case of the Mpox Clade 1b strain in a 38-year-old man from Kerala’s Malappuram district. The patient, who tested positive last week, had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates.

    The earlier case of Mpox in India involved a 26-year-old resident of Hisar, Haryana, who tested positive for the West African Clade 2 strain earlier this month. Since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in 2022, India has reported a total of 30 cases.

    What is Mpox?

    Mpox, formerly called monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus. The virus has two main clades: Clade I (with subclades Ia and Ib) and Clade II (with subclades IIa and IIb). The 2022–2023 global outbreak was driven by the Clade IIb strain.

    Symptoms: 

    Common symptoms of mpox include a skin rash or mucosal lesions lasting 2 to 4 weeks, alongside fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. The virus can be transmitted through close contact with an infected person, contaminated materials, or infected animals. Additionally, during pregnancy, the virus may be transmitted to the fetus or the newborn during or after birth.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder dmn

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

    Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeks info on EY employee Anna Sebastian's death, report in 10 days

    Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeks info on EY employee Anna Sebastian's death, report in 10 days

    Kerala: Woman suffers electric shock while charging car at KSEB station in Ernakulam anr

    Kerala: Woman suffers electric shock while charging car at KSEB station in Ernakulam

    Malayalam cinemas legendary actor Madhu aka madhavan nair birthday 91 years anr

    Malayalam cinema's legendary actor Madhu turns 91

    Kerala: Missing Class 10 student found safe near Palakkad railway station dmn

    Kerala: Missing Class 10 student found safe near Palakkad railway station

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi departs for New Delhi after 'successful, substantial' visit: A recap of US trip gcw

    PM Modi departs for New Delhi after 'successful, substantial' visit: A recap of US trip

    Paris Fashion Week 2024: Alia Bhatt stuns in sliver metallic outfit RKK

    Paris Fashion Week 2024: Alia Bhatt stuns in sliver metallic outfit

    Petrol diesel prices for September 24 announced: Check city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices for September 24 announced: Check city-wise rates

    Paris Fashion Week 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp in red handmade crimson Mossi gown RKK

    Paris Fashion Week 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp in red handmade crimson Mossi gown

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 24 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon