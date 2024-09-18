Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Thrissur set for Pulikali today; Traffic restrictions to be imposed in city

    Thrissur's iconic Swaraj Round will witness the excitement of Pulikali (Tiger Dance) today, with over 350 performers divided into seven groups. The event, led by the Patturaikkal troupe, will see enhanced security and restricted vehicle access.

    Kerala: Thrissur set for Pulikali today september 18 2024; Traffic restrictions to be imposed in city
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 8:34 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

    Thrissur: Thrissur's Swaraj Round will come alive today (Sep 18) as over 350 "Pulikali" (Tiger Dance) performers take to the streets to thrill the crowds. The event will kick off with the "Patturaikkal" troupe leading the way around Swaraj Round. In preparation for the festival, police have strengthened security measures, and vehicles will not be allowed into the area. The performers will be divided into seven groups for the event, ensuring a vibrant and exciting celebration in Shakthan’s land.

    The preparations for the Pulikali troupes are in full swing, with body painting underway since the morning. Each troupe consists of 35 to 51 tigers. By around 3 PM, the groups will begin their parade from their respective locations. The official flag-off will take place at 5 PM when the Patturaikkal troupe enters Naikkanal. After that, the groups will proceed towards the Swaraj Round one by one. The first prize for the best troupe includes an 8-foot tall trophy and Rs 62,500. There are also awards for costume design, discipline, and drumming performances.

    The top performers will receive awards across various categories, including 'best group,' 'best costume,' 'best tiger vehicle (pulvini),' discipline, tableau, and more.

    As part of the event, exhibitions showcasing the "chamayam," or the costumes and decorations, are held at various locations in Thrissur. These expos are organized by different 'desams' (local groups) participating in Pulikali and display the vibrant costumes that will be worn by the performers.
     

    Video Icon