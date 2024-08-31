Kerala:SP Sujith Das and ADGP Ajith Kumar to face departmental probe after leak of voice clip with allegations

The Home Department will initiate a departmental investigation into the allegations by SP Sujith Das against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar. An inquiry will also be conducted into Sujith Das himself. The probe follows a leaked voice message involving Sujith Das and MLA P.V. Anvar, leading to complaints against both ADGP Kumar and Sujith Das.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Home Department will be launching a departmental investigation into the allegations made by SP Sujith Das against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar. Additionally, an inquiry will be conducted into Sujith Das as well. ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar is expected to submit a formal request to the DGP for an investigation into the matter.

The move comes after a voice message involving SP Sujith Das and MLA P.V. Anvar was made public, leading to complaints against both the ADGP and Sujith Das. Despite Sujith Das’s attempts, he has not been granted permission to meet with ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar even after visiting his office yesterday (Aug 30).

There is a potential for disciplinary action against SP Sujith Das, including his possible removal from his position as the SP of Pathanamthitta as early as today. The Chief Minister is expected to make a decision on this issue after the state committee meeting. ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar has also filed a complaint against both the Chief Minister and the DGP, requesting that action be taken.

The controversy involves serious allegations against ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar, as revealed in the leaked voice clip involving SP Sujith Das and MLA P.V. Anvar. Uncertainty remains among IPS officers regarding whether to file a complaint against P.V. Anvar in relation to the issue with the Malappuram SP. The Chief Minister has allocated time on Monday for representatives of the association to discuss the matter. Many IPS officers are inclined to file a complaint following the release of Sujith Das’s voice recording.

Previously, MLA P.V. Anwar had made severe allegations against both ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar and SP Sujith Das. Anvar had also filed a complaint about a tree-felling issue involving Sujith when he served as the SP of Malappuram. Anvar’s allegations have intensified the crisis for the government and the Home Department as he continues to raise further accusations against the police officials despite talks with CPM district leadership.

