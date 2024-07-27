Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Solid waste management project in limbo due to delays in bio-mining permission in Ernakulam

    The bio-mining project to clear waste dumps in Ernakulam, Kerala, is facing delays due to pending permissions. Despite announcements, work has not started yet.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    Kochi: The state government's waste management project is facing slow progress in Ernakulam district, which has the highest amount of waste to be cleared. Although bio-mining machines have been brought to two out of the five locations, not a single load of waste has been cleared due to a lack of initial permission. If bio-mining is not completed and land is not reclaimed by next May, the construction of the waste treatment plant will also be delayed.

    After the fire at the Brahmapuram waste management facility last year, the state government initiated steps to neutralize the waste bombs concentrated in municipalities. However, there has been no change in the waste dump in Kalamassery, which spans two acres, even after the announcement. The Kalamassery municipality has accumulated 44,742 metric tons of waste over the past 40 years. The project was launched last March to clear the waste dump by next May.

    However, due to technical hurdles, the waste removal process has not started yet. SMS Company, which was contracted to remove the waste, brought the bio-mining machine to the site last April. But even after months, the Fire NOC and Pollution Control Board's permission is still pending. The machine will remain idle until the next monsoon season. The PCB is delaying permission citing concerns that the contaminated water may flow into the nearby canal. However, soil tests have revealed that plastic waste is buried 8.5 meters deep, yet a solution remains elusive.

    The most suitable summer season for bio-mining has been lost due to delays in permissions. The waste removal process has not started yet. Only after clearing the waste can the city council's waste treatment unit start working at the site. The project was announced in five dumping yards in Ernakulam district, including Kalamassery municipality. A bio-mining machine has arrived in Muvattupuzha, but work has not started yet. In other places, the machine will be brought in and the project will start only after clearing the ground, as in Kalamassery. The municipalities of Kothamangalam, Koothattukulam, Muvattupuzha, Vadakkan Paravur are waiting in queue. The speed shown in announcing the project is missing in its implementation, leading to strong protests from the public.

