Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Social welfare pensions suspended over 6 months; Govt faces Rs 5000 cr funding challenge

    Social welfare pensions in Kerala, including those for old age, widows, and disability, have been suspended for six months due to financial constraints. The state government now faces a daunting task of finding Rs 5000 crore to resume these payments.

    Kerala: Social welfare pensions suspended over 6 months; Govt faces Rs 5000 cr funding challenge anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    Social welfare pensions and other government-aided welfare fund pensions in Kerala have been in arrears for several months, including pensions touted as government achievements, which have been suspended for a year. The state government faces a shortfall of over Rs 5000 crore for distributing social welfare pensions. 

    Kerala: 88 cops committed suicide in 5 years; Opposition cites 'excessive workload' in Assembly

    The left government in Kerala appears to have neglected the distribution of pensions, once touted as a source of pride. Pictures of elderly recipients happily collecting pensions are conspicuously absent. Over 1600 social welfare pensions have been suspended for six months, and none of the 16 government-aided welfare fund pensions are being disbursed correctly. Construction worker welfare fund pensions have not been received for a year, while pensions for categories like jewellers, cashew workers, small plantation workers, and tailors have been suspended for almost a year.

    The Kerala government faces a monthly expenditure of Rs 900 crores for social welfare pensions and Rs 90 crores for various welfare fund pensions. For categories like old age, widow, and disability pensions, one-third of the funds come from the central government. The state collected Rs 740 crores through cess on liquor and fuel until November last year, intended for these purposes, but the opposition claims that beneficiaries are not receiving these funds. The 16 welfare fund pensions are funded through contributions from both employees and employers.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 1:12 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 88 cops committed suicide in 5 years; Opposition cites 'excessive workload' in Assembly anr

    Kerala: 88 cops committed suicide in 5 years; Opposition cites 'excessive workload' in Assembly

    Kerala court attaches DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib's wife's property anr

    Kerala court attaches DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib's wife's property

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-776 July 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-776 July 01 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Four-year undergraduate programme classes to begin today july 1 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala: Four-year undergraduate programme classes to begin today; Check details

    Kerala: Two youths miraculously escaped after Google Maps drives them into river in Kasaragod anr

    Kerala: Two youths miraculously escaped after Google Maps drives them into river in Kasaragod

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp rolls out a new Events feature for group chats; Here's how it works gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out a new Events feature for group chats; Here's how it works

    Forget Snakes & Ladders; These Indian Card Games Will Keep Your Family Entertained for Hours

    Forget Snakes & Ladders; These Indian Card Games Will Keep Your Family Entertained for Hours

    NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle AJR

    NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle

    I hit him with a slipper Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    ‘I hit him with a slipper’: Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

    Sonakshi Sinha calls husband Zaheer Iqbal greenest flag as he carries her heels video goes viral watch gcw

    Sonakshi Sinha calls husband Zaheer Iqbal 'greenest flag' as he carries her heels; video goes viral | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon