    Kerala: Reports reveal CMRL covered Veena Vijayan's travel, accommodation expenses apart from monthly pay-offs

    The investigation into Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) will continue, with authorities looking into additional transactions beyond those involving the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has gathered information related to these dealings as part of the ongoing inquiry.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 9:21 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 9:21 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Reports indicate that Veena Vijayan, the daughter of the Chief Minister, had dealings with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) beyond the monthly pay-off. It is reported that CMRL covered Veena's travel and accommodation expenses as well. In connection with this, an investigating officer is seeking information from Veena Vijayan.

    SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai

    Last day, the crucial information emerged that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) recorded the statement of Veena as part of the ongoing investigation into the monthly payment case involving CMRL. In addition to CMRL, officials are expressing suspicion about other financial transactions. As part of this investigation, information related to other dealings with CMRL has also been obtained. The SFIO has completed its information gathering concerning Exalogic, Veena Vijayan's company.

    Meanwhile, the investigation into other dealings involving CMRL will continue. Earlier reports also indicated that money was given to leaders of political parties in addition to Veena Vijayan. The inquiry focuses on the flow of funds from CMRL to external entities.

    The SFIO investigation is focused on the monthly pay-off case alleging that Veena Vijayan was involved in a transaction worth Rs 1.72 crore with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) for services that were reportedly not rendered, raising suspicions of money laundering.

