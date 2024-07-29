Kerala: Heavy rainfall expected in next 5 days; IMD sounds yellow alert; Check details

Kerala is expected to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms for the next five days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. A ban on fishing along the Kerala coast has been imposed due to the adverse weather.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will likely experience heavy rain with thunderstorms for the next five days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in five districts. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts are under yellow alert. Heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected in isolated areas of the state. Due to adverse weather conditions, fishing has been banned along the Kerala coast. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain for the next five days. Radar images indicate a possibility of rain in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts this morning.

Strong winds have been blowing in many parts of the state in recent days, with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 40 kmph today. Meanwhile, the recent winds and rains in the northern districts have caused losses of crores of rupees for the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Power supply is yet to be restored in many areas.

Due to ongoing heavy rain, a holiday has been declared for three schools in Wayanad district. Vellarimala Vocational Higher Secondary School, Puthumala UP School, and Mundakkai UP School are closed today due to the risk of landslides and waterlogging in several areas.

A holiday has been declared for schools in the hilly areas of Wayanad district today, which are prone to landslides and flooding. Heavy rain in the past few days has caused waterlogging in various parts of the district. So far, no other district in the state has declared a holiday for schools today. Meppadi and Mundakkai areas experienced intermittent heavy rain last night, with a landslide reported in a non-residential area of Mundakkai. Some families from Puthumala Island were relocated to relief camps. Considering this situation, schools in these areas have been granted a holiday.



Latest Videos