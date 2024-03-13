Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Railways grants additional stops for two major trains; Check

    Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh has said that new stops have been allotted to two major train services in Kerala. The MP stated that the Railway Board has handed over the order to the Southern Railway.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    Mavelikkara: Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh has informed that a new stop has been allotted for Palaravi Express and Thiruvananthapuram Mangalore Central Express in Kerala. The Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express ( (Train No. 16791/16792) has been given stoppages at Avaneeswaram and Ezhukone in Kollam district. Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalapuram Central (16348) has been given a stoppage at Mavelikkara. The MP has informed that the Railway Board has handed over the order in this regard to the Southern Railway.

    The halt at Avaneeswaram and Ezhukone was sanctioned based on strong pressure on the Railway Ministry and Committees, as travelers and patients traveling to Amrita Hospital, Cochin Airport, and Tirunelveli will get great relief.

    The halt at Mavelikkara station has been approved following persistent requests from parents of over 100 students commuting from Mavelikkara to Mangalore for their studies. The MP posted on Facebook that it was a big achievement that two trains stopped at three stations.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural service of the extended Vande Bharat Service from Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central on Tuesday (Mar 12). A new Kollam-Tirupati Express was also flagged off via video conferencing. Train No. 02631 Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to depart from Mangaluru Central at 9:15 a.m. and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6:30 p.m. for its inaugural service.


     

