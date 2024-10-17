Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress leader P Sarin expelled from party for 'disciplinary violations', says he will work with LDF

    KPCC social media cell convener P Sarin has been expelled by the Congress citing serious disciplinary violations. This comes after he publicly voiced his dissent and criticized top leaders of the party.

    BREAKING: Congress leader P Sarin expelled from party after publicly voicing dissent dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress party has dismissed P. Sarin, the convenor of the KPCC Social Media Cell, for sharply criticizing the party leadership. This action was taken by KPCC President K. Sudhakaran, who cited serious disciplinary violations. The dismissal follows Sarin's press conference, where he openly criticized both the Congress leadership and the opposition leader, V.D. Satheesan.

    Speaking at a press conference, Sarin stated that he will now work with the Left. This clarification came after the Congress' action against him. He added that if the CPI(M) leadership requests it, he is willing to contest from Palakkad. Sarin emphasized that he would respond without delay if the CPI(M) communicates any decision. He also mentioned that he has been in touch with both the BJP and the Anvar faction, stating that they expressed a desire to collaborate. Sarin further asserted that the political game won't end in Palakkad alone and that more people will join him.

    The CPI(M) decision was to support P. Sarin in response to his actions as the party's district secretariat has also resolved to back him, believing that fielding Sarin as a candidate in the Palakkad by-election will be beneficial. Having distanced himself from the Congress, Sarin has been communicating with CPI(M) leaders. His move comes in opposition to the candidacy of Rahul Mamkoottathil.

