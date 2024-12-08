Kerala: Police gather key info on newlywed bride Induja's death in Palode, probe reveals assault & harassment

Police have gathered crucial information in the suicide of newlywed bride, Induja in Palode. They have found evidence of physical and mental harassment by husband Abhijith and friend Ajaz, who will face charges including domestic abuse and abetment of suicide.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have made significant progress in investigating the suicide case of Induja, a newlywed bride from Palode as key statements from Abhijith, Induja's husband, and Ajaz, her friend, have revealed a disturbing pattern of physical and mental harassment that ultimately led to Induja's tragic death.

According to the police, Ajaz had physically assaulted Induja in Thiruvananthapuram city, leaving visible marks on her body. Furthermore, Ajaz had a close relationship with Induja, which caused frequent arguments between Abhijith and Induja. The tension escalated to the point where Abhijith and Ajaz also quarreled.

The final straw came when Ajaz angrily called Induja shortly before her suicide. Induja's body was found hanging at her husband's house last Friday afternoon, just three months after their marriage.

The police have taken Abhijith and Ajaz into custody, and their arrests are imminent. Abhijith will face charges of domestic abuse, abetment of suicide, and causing physical harm. Ajaz will face charges of scheduled caste harassment, assault, and abetment of suicide.

Induja, who belonged to a tribal community, had limited contact with her family after her marriage three months ago as it wasn't without the consent of both families. Relatives alleged that she faced constant harassment at her husband's house, which was corroborated by injuries found on her body during the inquest. The injuries were found near the eyes and on her shoulders.

