Kerala: Playtime goes wrong after car accidentally turned on by children crashes into compound wall [WATCH]

A car accident in Ottapalam, Palakkad, narrowly avoided a major tragedy as a stationary car unexpectedly moved forward, crashing into a wall. The incident occurred while the driver was outside, and family members were nearby.

Palakkad: In Ottappalam, an accident occurred when children started a car that had been parked by the roadside. As the car moved forward, it swerved into the opposite lane and crashed into a wall. The car lost control, but fortunately, no other vehicles were in the way, preventing a major disaster. The crash into the wall ultimately helped avert a more severe accident.

Following the release of CCTV footage of the accident, the police and motor vehicles department have initiated an investigation. Authorities are working to determine the car's ownership and the circumstances leading to the incident. The police confirmed that inquiries are underway to uncover these details. The incident occurred yesterday in East Ottappalam. CCTV footage shows the driver stepping out of the parked car and engaging in a conversation with another individual moments before the accident.

The accident occurred while the driver was waiting for other family members to return after shopping. The driver was seen conversing with another person when two women approached the car after purchasing goods and began talking to the children inside.

Suddenly, the car started moving forward. The owner tried to stop the vehicle by opening the door, but despite the effort, he fell into the middle of the road as the car continued uncontrolled.

Following this, the car moved forward and collided with a wall. Mere seconds before the car advanced, buses, other cars, and bikes had passed from both directions. A collision with these vehicles could have led to a major disaster. Authorities have stated that an investigation is underway to determine what exactly happened and assured that appropriate action will be taken if any legal violations are found.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which captured the entire sequence, was released by the owner of a nearby shop. The police initiated their investigation based on this footage.

