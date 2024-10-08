Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

P. Vijayan, the Director of the Kerala Police Academy, has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, as confirmed by an official order from the General Administration Department on Tuesday (Oct 8).

Thiruvananthapuram: P Vijayan, the current Director of the Kerala Police Academy, has been appointed as the new Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence. The General Administration Department issued an official order on Tuesday (Oct 8) confirming his new position. A Akbar, the Inspector General of Police (Crimes 2), will take on the additional responsibility of Director of the Kerala Police Academy (KEPA).

Manoj Abraham, the former ADGP (Intelligence), was transferred on Sunday to the role of ADGP (Law & Order), while M R Ajithkumar was reassigned as ADGP (Armed Police Battalion). Vijayan had previously been suspended on May 18, 2023, following a report by M R Ajithkumar, who was then ADGP (Law & Order), accusing him of leaking the travel details of the suspects in the Elathur train arson case to the media.

Although Manoj Abraham had been appointed, the new head of the Intelligence Department had not yet been appointed. Since the assembly was in session and no alternate officer was available, Manoj Abraham did not take on the responsibility for maintaining order. The government had considered EDGPs S. Sreejith, P. Vijayan, and H. Venkatesh for the new intelligence chief position. Ultimately, the decision was made to appoint P. Vijayan.



