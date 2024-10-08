Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    P. Vijayan, the Director of the Kerala Police Academy, has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, as confirmed by an official order from the General Administration Department on Tuesday (Oct 8).

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 2:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: P Vijayan, the current Director of the Kerala Police Academy, has been appointed as the new Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence. The General Administration Department issued an official order on Tuesday (Oct 8) confirming his new position. A Akbar, the Inspector General of Police (Crimes 2), will take on the additional responsibility of Director of the Kerala Police Academy (KEPA).

    Manoj Abraham, the former ADGP (Intelligence), was transferred on Sunday to the role of ADGP (Law & Order), while M R Ajithkumar was reassigned as ADGP (Armed Police Battalion). Vijayan had previously been suspended on May 18, 2023, following a report by M R Ajithkumar, who was then ADGP (Law & Order), accusing him of leaking the travel details of the suspects in the Elathur train arson case to the media.

    Although Manoj Abraham had been appointed, the new head of the Intelligence Department had not yet been appointed. Since the assembly was in session and no alternate officer was available, Manoj Abraham did not take on the responsibility for maintaining order. The government had considered EDGPs S. Sreejith, P. Vijayan, and H. Venkatesh for the new intelligence chief position. Ultimately, the decision was made to appoint P. Vijayan.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan skips assembly discussion on ADGP-RSS meet; cites fever anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan skips assembly discussion on ADGP-RSS meet; cites fever

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2024 BR-99 Draw Tomorrow; Check prize money, time, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2024 BR-99 Draw Tomorrow; Check prize money, time, ticket cost and more

    Kerala: Actor Prayaga Martin drops cryptic Instagram story amid drug case involvement dmn

    Kerala: Actor Prayaga Martin drops cryptic Instagram story amid drug case involvement

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 436 October 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 436 October 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Recent Stories

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS]

    Omar Abdullah to be new CM of Jammu and Kashmir, announces Farooq Abdullah gcw

    BREAKING: Omar Abdullah to be new CM of Jammu and Kashmir, announces Farooq Abdullah

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon