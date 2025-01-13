Kerala: P V Anvar steps down as Nilambur MLA after joining TMC; submits resignation letter to Speaker Shamseer

P.V. Anvar resigned as the Nilambur MLA on Monday (Jan 13) after submitting his resignation letter to Kerala Speaker A.N. Shamseer. His resignation followed reports suggesting he sought to avoid disqualification for joining the Trinamool Congress.

First Published Jan 13, 2025, 10:05 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: P.V. Anvar stepped down from his position as the Nilambur MLA on Monday after personally meeting Kerala Speaker A.N. Shamseer and submitting his resignation letter. This move came after Anvar announced on Sunday that he would meet with the Speaker the following morning. There were also reports indicating that his resignation was aimed at preventing disqualification from the Legislative Assembly due to his decision to join the Trinamool Congress.

Anvar's Political Movements - Timeline

September 26, 2024

P.V. Anvar left the Left Front, sharply criticizing both the Chief Minister and the CPI(M).

September 27, 2024

CPI(M) announced it had severed all ties with Anvar.

September 29, 2024

Anvar held a political clarification meeting in Nilambur, announcing that he would not form a new party.

October 2, 2024

Anvar declared his intention to form a new political party.

October 5, 2024

Anvar engaged in talks with DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu about joining forces. He also announced the formation of a social organization called the Democratic Movement of Kerala.

October 17, 2024

Anvar announced candidates supported by the Democratic Movement of Kerala for the by-elections in Chelakkara and Palakkad.

October 18, 2024

DMK in Tamil Nadu clarified that it had no connection with Anvar, as DMK is part of the India Alliance, and it did not support the candidates Anvar had announced.

October 21, 2024

Anvar requested that the UDF support his candidate in Chelakkara, but UDF leader V.D. Satheesan rejected his proposal.

October 23, 2024

Anvar withdrew his candidate from the Palakkad by-election and declared his support for the UDF candidate.

December 14, 2024

Anvar held talks with Congress leadership in Delhi to discuss joining the UDF.

January 5, 2025

P.V. Anvar was arrested and jailed in connection with an attack on the Nilambur Forest North DFO office.

January 6, 2025

Anvar was granted bail and released from jail.

January 7, 2025

Anvar met with Muslim League leaders, including Sadiq Ali Thangal and P.K. Kunhalikutty, in Panakkad.

January 10, 2025

Anvar joined the Trinamool Congress.

