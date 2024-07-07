Kerala: Over 1600 cases of dengue reported in July; Report

Over 1,600 suspected dengue cases have been reported in Kerala this month, with 1,693 suspected and 493 confirmed cases as of Friday, according to the Kerala Health Department.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala sees surge in dengue cases, with over 1,600 suspected cases reported this month, according to the Kerala Health Department's Saturday report. As of Friday, the state had recorded 1,693 suspected dengue cases, with 493 confirmed cases. Furthermore, a staggering 55,000 individuals sought medical attention for fever-related symptoms this month, indicating a widespread outbreak.

On Friday, Kerala reported a significant surge in fever cases, with 11,438 individuals seeking medical attention. Of these, 330 were suspected to be dengue cases, with 109 confirmed. Malappuram district accounted for the highest number of fever cases, at 2,159, while Thrissur district saw the most suspected dengue cases, with 62. Idukki district reported the highest number of confirmed dengue cases, at 31.

At the same time, 3 more people died due to fever on Friday.

In 2024, the state had recorded 22,959 suspected dengue cases, with 8,495 confirmed cases. Furthermore, a staggering 12,57,900 fever cases have been reported in 2024. Unfortunately, dengue has claimed 22 lives, while seven deaths have been attributed to fever.

The release of consolidated disease figures was suspended due to a strike by unpaid National Health Mission (NHM) staff. However, following the finance department's approval of Rs 45 crore for NHM employees yesterday, the figures were finally published on the website. Notably, the government failed to provide an official explanation for the delay in releasing the figures.



