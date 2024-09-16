Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Nipah virus death: Restrictions imposed in Malappuram; 5 wards declared containment zones

    After a 23-year-old man from Naduvathu near Wandoor died from Nipah virus, the government has imposed additional restrictions to prevent the virus's spread. Malappuram collector V R Vinod has requested the cancellation of Mawlid processions and declared five wards as containment zones.

    Kerala Nipah virus death: Restrictions imposed in Malappuram; 5 wards declared containment zones
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Malappuram: Following the death of a 23-year-old man from Naduvathu near Wandoor due to Nipah, the government has tightened restrictions in the area to curb the potential spread of the zoonotic virus. Currently, three individuals in the district are undergoing treatment for symptoms of Nipah. The Malappuram collector declared five wards as containment zones on Sunday in response to the Nipah outbreak. These include Wards 4, 5, 6, and 7 of Thiruvali panchayat and Ward 7 of Mampad panchayat.

    Nipah virus claims life in Malappuram, confirms Kerala health minister

    Wearing masks is now mandatory in the region, and Collector V R Vinod has urged the public to stay alert. He reassured residents, stating, "There is no cause for concern at the moment."

    Starting Monday, the health department will launch a fever survey in Thiruvali panchayat, where the Nipah virus was confirmed. Sixteen committees, comprising health officials, ASHA workers, and anganwadi workers from the block panchayat, have been established to carry out the survey.

    On Sunday, Veena George stated that a contact list of 151 names related to the deceased has been compiled. She noted that the man had visited multiple locations with friends, and close contacts have been placed in isolation.

    Samples from the five individuals under isolation, who are experiencing minor fever and symptoms, have been sent for testing. Additionally, two people from the contact list have been admitted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital for observation.

    The 24-year-old man, who died on September 9 at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, had recently returned home from Bengaluru to treat a leg injury. After developing a fever, he consulted doctors at four different hospitals. Initial tests at Kozhikode Medical College were positive, and a subsequent test by the Pune virology lab confirmed the diagnosis.

