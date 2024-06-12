Kerala: NHAI increases toll fees at Thalassery-Mahe Bypass; Check

Kannur: The toll rate on the Thalassery-Mahe bypass has been raised to Rs 110 for a round trip under the revised fare structure. Criticisms emerged over the collection of tolls before the facilities on the bypass journey were completed. Despite ongoing issues, the toll rate has been increased without resolving the concerns.

Under the revised toll rate, cars will now be charged Rs 75 per side, totaling Rs 110 for a round trip. Previously, the toll rate was Rs 65, marking an increase of Rs 10. Additionally, the monthly rate for vehicles will also rise from Rs 2195 to Rs 2440 for fifty trips. Passengers argue that this poses a significant burden for ordinary individuals who frequently travel on this bypass. The monthly charges have increased from Rs 330 to Rs 340 for the owners of non-commercial vehicles who live within a radius of 20 km of the toll plaza.

Complaints initially surfaced about the toll being higher for a shorter distance on the bypass. Even three months after its opening, the toll booth still lacks infrastructure. The six-lane road narrows to four lanes at the toll booth, with no designated gates for emergency vehicles like ambulances. Furthermore, the construction of service roads remains unfinished. Despite these ongoing issues, the toll rate has been raised.

Toll authorities clarified that toll rate increases typically occur in April, but this year's adjustment was delayed due to the elections. The decision to increase toll rates is made by the National Highway Authority of India. Concerned passengers fear that they will run out of money on the long-awaited bypass journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the long-awaited Thalassery-Mahe Bypass on Monday (March 11) via video conferencing. Situated on the Kannur-Kozhikode section of the National Highway, the bypass is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on the Mahe and Thalassery roads. The new bypass reduced the distance between Muzhapilangad in Kannur and Azhiyoor in Kozhikode to just 18.6 km. Previously, this journey took 45 minutes, but with the bypass, it will now only require 14 minutes. A trial run was conducted to evaluate its efficacy.



