Kerala News LIVE:  Over 4 lakh students to take SSLC exam today

11:35 am: Salary of state government employees to be credited today

Thiruvananthapuram: The finance department said that the salary distribution of government employees in the state will start today. Even on the third working day, the government employees had not received their salaries. For the first time in history, government employees had to wait for their salaries. However, amidst these efforts, the Secretariat Action Council held an indefinite hunger strike this morning, pressing for the immediate availability of salaries.

11:18 am: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anil Antony to meet PC George who called him unfit for Pathanamthitta seat in Kerala

P C George, who recently joined the BJP with his son Shaun George, is unhappy that the party has chosen to field Anil Antony from the Pathanamthitta seat and is upset that he was not granted a ticket to contest in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. George, whose Kerala Janapaksham party joined with the BJP a month before, claimed that Anil lacks the popular backing of his father and prominent Congress leader A K Antony.

10:44 am: Woman dies in elephant attack in Ernakulam

A woman died in an elephant attack in Neriamangalam this morning. She was immediately taken to the hospital however, her life could not be saved.

10:40 am: Kozhikode Medical College Hospital faces heart surgery crisis over non-payment of arrears

The Kozhikode Medical College Hospital is facing a crisis in performing heart surgeries due to outstanding dues amounting to crores of rupees. Stent suppliers have issued a warning to halt supply if dues are not settled by March 31. Recently, the association representing stent suppliers to the Kozhikode Medical College submitted a letter to the hospital's Superintendent, highlighting arrears totaling Rs 30 crores. Failure to clear these dues by the end of March will compel suppliers to suspend supply services.

10:23 am: Suresh Gopi to start election campaign at Thrissur today

After the announcement of the candidate, the BJP is preparing to accept Suresh Gopi into the campaign arena in Thrissur. Suresh Gopi, who will arrive at the railway station at 5 pm today, will be received by the activists and escorted to the Swaraj Round with a bike rally. The BJP planned to intensify its campaign with road shows in all constituencies from tomorrow. Meanwhile, the leftist candidate VNS Sunil Kumar will start the second round of campaigning after completing the first round of campaigning.

10:00 am: Kerala student death case: SFI seeks apology from family of Sidharthan; police conduct evidence collection

The Student Federation of India has apologized to the parents of Sidharthan, a second-year student who was found dead at Pookode Veterinary University. SFI State Joint Secretary Afzal said in the News Hour of Asianet News that he is apologizing to Siddharth's family. He stated that the organization admits the mistake and that introspection will be done in this matter. The SFI stated that some of the members of our party committed such an act which should not have been done, which is a major drawback of our organization

9:36 am: Man arrested for killing brother in Kasargod

A man killed his elder brother in Kasaragod this morning. The deceased was identified as Ashoka. The police have taken the accused, Balakrishnan into custody



9:05 am: Old man arrested for sexually assaulting young woman in Thiruvananthapuram.

An old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman in Thiruvananthapuram. The Marayamuttam police arrested Ganapathy, a native of Neyyanttinkara. The police said that the incident related to the case happened two days ago. The police arrested the old man during the investigation conducted following the complaint. The accused was produced in court and remanded.

8:33 am: 13-year-old commits suicide after consuming poison in Idukki; probe begins

Idukki: A class 8 student who was undergoing treatment at the hospital after consuming poison died. The deceased was identified as an 8th class student of a private school in Idukki Upputhura panchayat. The relatives alleged that the student died due to mental torture and reprimand by the teachers in connection with the discovery of tobacco products in the child's possession.



8:17 am: Kerala to experience high heat wave; yellow alert in 6 districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in 6 districts in the state due to a high rise in the temperature. There is a possibility of high waves and storm surges on the Kerala coast and the south Tamil Nadu coast today.

8:06 am: Over 4 lakh students to write SSLC exam today

Kerala will conduct the SSLC exam today. Over 4 lakh students will write the exam in 2971 centers. The exam will be held from 9:30 am to 11:15 am. Minister V. Sivankutty said that necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the examination. The minister said that all children should appear in the exam with confidence.