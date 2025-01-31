Kerala: 'Natural death' of man turns out to be murder; 70-year-old woman arrested in Thiruvananthapuram

The mysterious death of a hotel worker in Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram has been confirmed as a murder following a detailed police investigation. The victim, 60-year-old Ananthakrishna Prasad from Thodupuzha, was found dead in a rented house three months ago.

Thiruvananthapuram: The mysterious death of a hotel employee in Nemom has been confirmed as a murder, according to the police. Nemom police arrested an elderly woman who lived with the deceased in connection with the case.

Following a detailed investigation based on the post-mortem report, the police arrested 71-year-old Santhakumari, a native of Ambalapuzha and a former Devaswom Board employee. Santhakumari had been living with Ananthakrishna Prasad, who worked at a hotel, for the past ten years after the demise of her husband.

On October 6, Ananthakrishna Prasad was found dead in their rented house with head injuries. At the time, the police had registered a case of unnatural death. However, subsequent findings led to the confirmation of murder, resulting in Santhakumari’s arrest.

According to the police, the incident began on the night of the crime when both individuals, who were habitual alcohol consumers, got into an argument. During the altercation, Ananthakrishna Prasad allegedly assaulted Santhakumari. In an attempt to defend herself, she struck him on the head with a piece of firewood.

Santhakumari claimed in her statement that she was unaware of how he died. Since no relatives came forward to claim the body, the corporation took custody of Ananthakrishna Prasad’s remains and conducted the final rites.

The post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was a head injury. As the police recorded statements from neighbors and witnesses, their suspicion gradually turned toward Santhakumari. Residents testified that frequent arguments and physical altercations occurred between the two.

Following the murder, Santhakumari vacated the rented house and went into hiding, making it difficult for the police to track her down. She kept changing locations, posing a challenge for the investigators. Eventually, acting on a tip-off about her presence near Balaramapuram, the police tracked and arrested her. The accused, currently in remand, will be taken into custody today for further evidence collection.

