Kerala: 'Natural death' of man turns out to be murder; 70-year-old woman arrested in Thiruvananthapuram

The mysterious death of a hotel worker in Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram has been confirmed as a murder following a detailed police investigation. The victim, 60-year-old Ananthakrishna Prasad from Thodupuzha, was found dead in a rented house three months ago.

Kerala: 'Natural death' of man turns out to be murder; 70-year-old woman arrested in Thiruvananthapuram anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 2:48 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The mysterious death of a hotel employee in Nemom has been confirmed as a murder, according to the police. Nemom police arrested an elderly woman who lived with the deceased in connection with the case. The victim, identified as 60-year-old Ananthakrishna Prasad from Thodupuzha, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a rented house in Kulakudiyoorkonam, Nemom, three months ago.

"Forced to lick toilet": Family alleges ragging by schoolmates after 15-year-old commits suicide in Kochi

Following a detailed investigation based on the post-mortem report, the police arrested 71-year-old Santhakumari, a native of Ambalapuzha and a former Devaswom Board employee. Santhakumari had been living with Ananthakrishna Prasad, who worked at a hotel, for the past ten years after the demise of her husband.

On October 6, Ananthakrishna Prasad was found dead in their rented house with head injuries. At the time, the police had registered a case of unnatural death. However, subsequent findings led to the confirmation of murder, resulting in Santhakumari’s arrest.

According to the police, the incident began on the night of the crime when both individuals, who were habitual alcohol consumers, got into an argument. During the altercation, Ananthakrishna Prasad allegedly assaulted Santhakumari. In an attempt to defend herself, she struck him on the head with a piece of firewood.
Santhakumari claimed in her statement that she was unaware of how he died. Since no relatives came forward to claim the body, the corporation took custody of Ananthakrishna Prasad’s remains and conducted the final rites.

The post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was a head injury. As the police recorded statements from neighbors and witnesses, their suspicion gradually turned toward Santhakumari. Residents testified that frequent arguments and physical altercations occurred between the two.

Following the murder, Santhakumari vacated the rented house and went into hiding, making it difficult for the police to track her down. She kept changing locations, posing a challenge for the investigators. Eventually, acting on a tip-off about her presence near Balaramapuram, the police tracked and arrested her. The accused, currently in remand, will be taken into custody today for further evidence collection.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: POCSO case survivor succumbs to injuries after assault by male friend in Chottanikkara anr

Kerala: POCSO case survivor succumbs to injuries after assault by male friend in Chottanikkara

"Forced to lick toilet": Family alleges ragging by schoolmates after 15-year-old commits suicide in Kochi dmn

"Forced to lick toilet": Family alleges ragging by schoolmates after 15-year-old commits suicide in Kochi

Operation Clean: Kerala cops arrest 27 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in Kochi anr

Operation Clean: Kerala cops arrest 27 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in Kochi

Body of young man found in Telangana canal; police suspect Malayali identity after tracing clue in shirt dmn

Body of young man found in Telangana canal; police suspect Malayali identity after tracing clue in shirt

Balaramapuram child murder: Uncle admits to killing 2-year-old, police to further probe to confirm statement anr

Balaramapuram child murder: Uncle admits to killing 2-year-old, police to further probe to confirm statement

Recent Stories

Russia accuses Ukraine of executing 22 civilians, including 8 raped women, in Kursk region dmn

Russia accuses Ukraine of executing 22 civilians, including 8 raped women, in Kursk region

'Hurt dignity of high office, unacceptable': Rashtrapati Bhavan on Congress's 'President getting tired' remark shk

'Hurt dignity of high office, unacceptable': Rashtrapati Bhavan on Congress's 'President getting tired' remark

'She is a stamp, just has to read love letter': Pappu Yadav's controversial remark on President Murmu (WATCH) shk

'She is a stamp, just has to read love letter': Pappu Yadav's controversial remark on President Murmu (WATCH)

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain for THESE 4 districts; Check HERE ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain for THESE 4 districts; Check HERE

Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities iwh

Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon