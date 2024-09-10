Kerala: Music director Jerry Amaldev targeted by 'fake CBI officers'

Malayalam music director Jerry Amaldev narrowly avoided falling victim to a cyber scam when fraudsters, posing as CBI officials, attempted to extort Rs 1.7 lakh from him. The scammers threatened Jerry with arrest, claiming he was involved in a CBI case.

Kochi: Music director Jerry Amaldev has been the target of an attempted scam, where fraudsters impersonated CBI officers. Jerry Amaldev revealed that the scammers threatened to arrest him by claiming he was implicated in a CBI-registered case. The fraudsters demanded Rs 1,70,000 to be transferred to their account as part of the scam.

The scammers claimed to be calling from Dharavi, Mumbai, posing as a CBI team, and their tone was threatening, said Jerry Amaldev. He realized it was a scam when he went to the bank to withdraw the money. Fortunately, he did not lose any money. Jerry has since filed a complaint with the Ernakulam North police regarding the incident.

According to the police, the scammers followed a typical pattern used by cyber fraudsters. They pose as CBI officials, using intimidation to extort money from people. The police warn the public not to fall for such scams and advise against yielding to such calls. These fraud groups are particularly active in northern India. The police also mentioned that a similar cyber fraud incident had previously targeted Dr. Geevarghese Mar Coorilos. Cyber fraudsters are increasingly focusing on elderly individuals who may not be well-informed about online scams.

