Kerala: Mpox case confirmed in Kannur; health department releases route map of patient, advises caution

A person in Kannur has tested positive for Mpox after returning from the UAE, prompting a cautionary advisory from the health department, which urges individuals to report symptoms and avoid self-diagnosis.

Kannur: Following the confirmation of an Mpox case in Kannur, the health department has issued a cautionary advisory and released the route map of the infected individual, a Thalassery native. The person, who recently returned from the UAE, tested positive for Mpox but is currently in stable condition. Health Minister Veena George has urged individuals who have been in contact with Mpox patients to inform the health department if they experience any symptoms.

Symptoms

The initial symptoms of Mpox include fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle aches, and fatigue. Within a week of fever onset, blisters and red spots typically appear on the body, mainly on the face and limbs, but can also be seen on the palms, genitals, and eyes.

Disease transmission

Mpox is not an airborne disease like COVID-19 or H1N1 influenza. It spreads through close contact with an infected person, including face-to-face interactions, direct skin-to-skin contact, sexual contact, exposure to bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or contact with contaminated bedding and clothing. Failure to observe proper safety protocols also increases the risk of transmission.

Important reminder

If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned, do not attempt self-diagnosis. It is crucial to consult a doctor immediately for professional confirmation before assuming you have the disease.

