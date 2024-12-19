Kerala: Mpox case confirmed in Kannur; health department releases route map of patient, advises caution

A person in Kannur has tested positive for Mpox after returning from the UAE, prompting a cautionary advisory from the health department, which urges individuals to report symptoms and avoid self-diagnosis.

Kerala: Mpox case confirmed in Kannur; health department releases route map of patient, advises caution dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Kannur: Following the confirmation of an Mpox case in Kannur, the health department has issued a cautionary advisory and released the route map of the infected individual, a Thalassery native. The person, who recently returned from the UAE, tested positive for Mpox but is currently in stable condition. Health Minister Veena George has urged individuals who have been in contact with Mpox patients to inform the health department if they experience any symptoms.

Also Read: Mumbai boat tragedy: Missing Malayali couple safe, reunited with their 6-year-old son

Symptoms
The initial symptoms of Mpox include fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle aches, and fatigue. Within a week of fever onset, blisters and red spots typically appear on the body, mainly on the face and limbs, but can also be seen on the palms, genitals, and eyes.

Disease transmission  
Mpox is not an airborne disease like COVID-19 or H1N1 influenza. It spreads through close contact with an infected person, including face-to-face interactions, direct skin-to-skin contact, sexual contact, exposure to bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, or contact with contaminated bedding and clothing. Failure to observe proper safety protocols also increases the risk of transmission.

Important reminder  
If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned, do not attempt self-diagnosis. It is crucial to consult a doctor immediately for professional confirmation before assuming you have the disease.

Also Read: Kerala: Jaundice cases surge in Ernakulam's Kalamassery; Over 30 affected, 2 in critical condition

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Jaundice cases surge in Ernakulam's Kalamassery; Over 30 affected, 2 in critical condition anr

Kerala: Jaundice cases surge in Ernakulam's Kalamassery; Over 30 affected, 2 in critical condition

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Courts order on elephant processions citing impractical guidelines dmn

Supreme Court stays Kerala High Court’s order on elephant processions citing 'impractical guidelines'

Mumbai boat tragedy: Missing Malayali couple safe, reunited with their 6-year-old son dmn

Mumbai boat tragedy: Missing Malayali couple safe, reunited with their 6-year-old son

Kerala suspicion surrounds woman death as son tries to bury body in vennala kochi son arrested anr

Kerala: Suspicion surrounds woman’s death as son tries to bury body in Kochi's Vennala; arrested

Six-year-old Malayali boy survives Mumbai boat tragedy, parents still missing dmn

Six-year-old Malayali boy survives Mumbai boat tragedy, parents still missing

Recent Stories

Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases Manchester United stake, injects another 79m dmn

Sir Jim Ratcliffe increases Manchester United stake, injects another £79m

'Woman should be treated like flower in home', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies; see VIRAL post shk

'Woman should be treated like a flower', says Iran's Khamenei, Israel replies with a photo; see VIRAL post

Rajinikanth Chiranjeevi OnSet Clash Nagababu Revelation

Rajinikanth-Chiranjeevi's on-set clash: Nagababu Reveals

Is Virat Kohli shifting to London with his family? Here's what coach Raj Kumar said RBA

Is Virat Kohli shifting to London with his family? Here's what coach Raj Kumar said

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control AJR

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon