Kerala: MLA Thomas K Thomas denies allegations of offering Rs 100 cr to two LDF MLAs to switch allegiance

Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas has rejected claims that he offered Rs 100 crore to two MLAs to switch allegiance to Ajit Pawar's faction. In a statement to Asianet News, he denied any monetary offers and suggested that Antony Raju may be behind the controversy. 
 

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid ongoing speculation regarding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's decision not to include NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader and Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas in the state cabinet, it has come to light that the refusal was based on allegations that Thomas attempted to bribe two LDF legislators with Rs 50 crore each to change their loyalties. In response to these serious claims, the Chief Minister has formally informed the CPM State Secretariat. Meanwhile, Thomas has submitted a letter to the Chief Minister, strongly refuting the allegations against him.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan has received information alleging that Thomas offered Rs 50 crore each to two legislators, Antony Raju (Janathipathya Kerala Congress) and Kovoor Kunjumon (RSP-Leninist), to defect to the NCP faction led by Ajith Pawar, a BJP ally. Antony Raju confirmed the offer when questioned by the Chief Minister, while Kovoor Kunjumon claimed he couldn't recall the incident.

According to reports, Thomas approached Antony Raju and Kovoor Kunjumon during a previous assembly session, offering them a substantial sum in exchange for their defection.

Thomas's alleged overture came amid growing frustration with the NCP's state and national leadership, which repeatedly rebuffed his demands for a ministerial post, specifically seeking to replace Forest Minister AK Saseendran.

However, Thomas denied allegations that he offered Rs 100 crore to two MLAs to join Ajit Pawar's faction. In an interview with Asianet News, Thomas stated that he has not offered money to anyone. He suggested that Antony Raju might be behind the controversy. Thomas confirmed that the Chief Minister had inquired about the matter with him. He expressed his belief that a thorough investigation should be conducted and clarified that he has no connections with Ajit Pawar. Thomas also announced that he would hold a press conference in Kuttanad later in the afternoon.

