    Kerala: Mild tremors strike Thrissur, Palakkad for second consecutive day; no damage reported

    Residents of Thrissur and Palakkad of Kerala felt mild tremors early Sunday following a 3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded on Saturday. Areas including Kunnamkulam, Erumapetty, Veloor, and Wadakkanchery experienced brief tremors around 3:55 am.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    Palakkad: After a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday (June 15) morning, mild tremors were felt in several areas of Thrissur and Palakkad early Sunday (June 16). Residents of Kunnamkulam, Erumapetty, Veloor, and Wadakkanchery in Thrissur experienced the tremors for a few seconds around 3:55 am on Sunday.

    In Palakkad, tremors were reported in the Thrithala and Aanakkara regions. It was noted that similar areas in both districts experienced the phenomenon for the second consecutive day. District authorities assured residents that there is no need for panic, although they added that tremors might occur again.

    On Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in Thrissur at 8:15 am. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries. NCS, the Government of India's nodal agency for monitoring earthquake activity said that the earthquake's epicenter was at Latitude 10.55 N and Longitude 76.05 E, with a depth of seven kilometers. Officials from the state geology department and other agencies have begun studying the earthquake in Thrissur.

    A slight tremor occurred in various areas of Thrissur and Palakkad yesterday morning around 8:15 am. A minor earthquake was felt at 8:16 am in Chowvannur, Thrissur, and also in Kunnamkulam, Guruvayoor, and Erumapetti. Officials confirmed a mild earthquake of magnitude 3 on the Richter scale and assured there is no cause for concern. No damage was reported.

    In Palakkad, the earthquake occurred in Thirumittakode near the Pattambi region. A loud tremor was felt at 8:15 am in the Chazhiyatiri area of Thirumittakode's 13th ward. The exact location of the epicenter and other details are not available. No casualties or damage were reported in either earthquake.
     

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 9:26 AM IST
