Kerala: Spot booking excluded to ensure smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala, says Devaswom Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan clarified in the Assembly that the decision to exclude spot booking for the Sabarimala pilgrimage during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season was made to ensure a smoother pilgrimage experience. He was responding to a submission presented by Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan. The minister mentioned that this decision was taken during an online meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, which included the Devaswom Minister, the Travancore Devaswom Board, police, and district administration representatives.

The Devaswom Minister noted that it is essential to limit the daily number of pilgrims arriving at Sabarimala to no more than 80,000 to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience. A meeting discussed whether virtual queue booking alone is sufficient or if spot booking should also be allowed. The discussion highlighted that allowing spot booking in the past had led to exceeding the 80,000 daily limit for pilgrims. Increased crowding could negatively affect the necessary facilities for pilgrims and hinder preparations to manage the crowd effectively.

Therefore, the meeting concluded that permitting only virtual queue booking for the 2024-25 Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season is the most appropriate way to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience, as stated by the minister.

Spot booking has been excluded, and up to 80,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily through virtual queue booking. Additionally, the virtual queue system will include information on which route pilgrims choose for their pilgrimage to facilitate advance arrangements necessary for managing the crowd at Sabarimala.

To facilitate booking, the virtual queue system will implement color coding for slots, making it easier to identify which slots have more pilgrims booked. Necessary adjustments will be made in the virtual queue software to ensure smooth arrangements. The minister also mentioned that the number of pilgrims booking through the virtual queue daily will be provided to the district administration and police in a specific format to aid in planning.



