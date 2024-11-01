Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-404 November 1 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-404: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Friday (Nov 1).
 

Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 404: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Nov 1) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-404 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-404 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-403 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

NG 619722

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

NM 882002

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

NA 619722
NB 619722
NC 619722
ND 619722
NE 619722
NF 619722
NH 619722
NJ 619722
NK 619722
NL 619722
NM 619722

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

NA 508411
NB 533488
NC 861865
ND 657400
NE 518208
NF 687283
NG 186099
NH 780305
NJ 329568
NK 765707
NL 527500
NM 608470

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0022  1360  1979  2677  3163  3523  3629  3874  4677  5487  6619  7067  7397  7660  7773  8299  9099  9850

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0510  0560  0789  1009  1410  2362  3726  4006  4173  4763  4789  4891  4965  5427  5431  5510  5814  6358  6560  6670  6871  7120  7286  7309  7577  7801  8017  8153  8289  8891  9101  9140  9179  9734  9847  9942

6th Prize: Rs 500

0150  0163  0213  0585  0612  0754  0960  1181  1278  1578  1718  1755  1773  1983  2007  2181  2426  2436  2869  3147  3312  3356  3484  3678  3951  4082  4408  4546  4548  4837  4997  5036  5504  5632  5774  5821  5954  5993  6029  6043  6055  6156  6438  6446  6825  6865  6997  7230  7715  7867  7921  7934  7982  7995  8057  8151  8233  8254  8318  8398  8445  8457  8466  8658  8750  8769  9087  9243  9424  9443  9500  9501  9518  9576  9581  9616  9720  9841  9912

7th Prize: Rs 100

9490  9032  0271  7842  6332  9327  7066  1769  3062  5928  0912  2487  2466  2928  9601  0232  3724  6571  9951  3287  9030  2811  4270  8554  7829  8366  6723  0311  7278  5779  2631  0060  9279  5585  9918  4831  6639  5011  2503  6365  0157  5975  1816  9131  5161  0077  5412  5475  7528  0273  8127  0529  1590  8650

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

