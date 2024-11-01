Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-404 November 1 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-404: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Friday (Nov 1).

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 404: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Nov 1) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-404 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-404 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-403 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

NG 619722

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

NM 882002

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

NA 619722

NB 619722

NC 619722

ND 619722

NE 619722

NF 619722

NH 619722

NJ 619722

NK 619722

NL 619722

NM 619722

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

NA 508411

NB 533488

NC 861865

ND 657400

NE 518208

NF 687283

NG 186099

NH 780305

NJ 329568

NK 765707

NL 527500

NM 608470

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0022 1360 1979 2677 3163 3523 3629 3874 4677 5487 6619 7067 7397 7660 7773 8299 9099 9850

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0510 0560 0789 1009 1410 2362 3726 4006 4173 4763 4789 4891 4965 5427 5431 5510 5814 6358 6560 6670 6871 7120 7286 7309 7577 7801 8017 8153 8289 8891 9101 9140 9179 9734 9847 9942

6th Prize: Rs 500

0150 0163 0213 0585 0612 0754 0960 1181 1278 1578 1718 1755 1773 1983 2007 2181 2426 2436 2869 3147 3312 3356 3484 3678 3951 4082 4408 4546 4548 4837 4997 5036 5504 5632 5774 5821 5954 5993 6029 6043 6055 6156 6438 6446 6825 6865 6997 7230 7715 7867 7921 7934 7982 7995 8057 8151 8233 8254 8318 8398 8445 8457 8466 8658 8750 8769 9087 9243 9424 9443 9500 9501 9518 9576 9581 9616 9720 9841 9912

7th Prize: Rs 100

9490 9032 0271 7842 6332 9327 7066 1769 3062 5928 0912 2487 2466 2928 9601 0232 3724 6571 9951 3287 9030 2811 4270 8554 7829 8366 6723 0311 7278 5779 2631 0060 9279 5585 9918 4831 6639 5011 2503 6365 0157 5975 1816 9131 5161 0077 5412 5475 7528 0273 8127 0529 1590 8650

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

