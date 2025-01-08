Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-124 January 8 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-124: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.
 

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-124 January 8 2025: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn
Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-124: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result“ on Wednesday (Jan 8). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Fifty Fifty FF-124 was drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Fifty Fifty FF-124 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

FO 303156

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

FW 792121

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

FN 303156
FP 303156
FR 303156
FS 303156
FT 303156
FU 303156
FV 303156
FW 303156
FX 303156
FY 303156
FZ 303156

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0648  0883  1896  2475  2509  3631  4270  4627  5175  6213  6481  6556  6674  7426  7460  7483  7543  7551  7941  8130  8359  8883  8921

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0189  0530  2289  2981  4134  4587  6485  7039  8826  9032  9050  9355

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0088  0604  1958  2043  2168  2262  2319  2637  2965  3148  4024  4089  4763  6083  6154  6617  6892  7212  8928  9203  9464  9574  9788  9976

6th Prize: Rs 500

0039  0165  0166  0226  0392  0395  0413  0465  0519  0557  0585  0673  0739  0787  0805  1063  1105  1177  1434  1507  1545  1687  1731  1966  2010  2195  2314  2736  2894  2931  3037  3339  3412  3501  3640  3648  3678  3836  3924  3954  4017  4049  4346  4360  4425  4433  4536  4557  4578  4615  4649  4711  4784  4891  5099  5138  5284  5321  5385  5429  5727  5819  6146  6245  6290  6306  6512  6733  6759  6795  6801  6977  6995  7163  7269  7429  7546  7547  7615  7665  7692  7986  8019  8251  8825  9041  9406  9423  9511  9569  9749  9764  9816  9833  9869  9985

7th Prize: Rs 100

0036  0151  0533  0677  0784  0974  1224  1365  1382  1626  1690  1732  1920  1939  1943  2060  2292  2360  2415  2443  2488  2739  2841  2898  2932  3154  3194  3218  3253  3292  3311  3341  3458  3477  3509  3526  3549  3733  3811  4005  4029  4083  4112  4183  4435  4484  4496  4516  4836  4956  5098  5126  5233  5342  5349  5463  5474  5501  5746  5754  5787  5822  5873  6033  6073  6076  6131  6153  6252  6322  6385  6398  6454  6679  6699  6841  6885  7047  7193  7330  7552  7556  7619  7642  7702  7880  7896  7917  8105  8179  8230  8245  8253  8304  8316  8402  8489  8552  8676  8712  8766  8807  8906  8985  9023  9101  9111  9121  9122  9142  9144  9153  9156  9171  9385  9394  9401  9462  9553  9609  9730  9808  9880  9917  9940  9952

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

