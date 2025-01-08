Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-124 January 8 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-124: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-124: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Fifty Fifty FF-124 Result“ on Wednesday (Jan 8). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Fifty Fifty FF-124 was drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Fifty Fifty FF-124 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

FO 303156

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

FW 792121

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

FN 303156

FP 303156

FR 303156

FS 303156

FT 303156

FU 303156

FV 303156

FW 303156

FX 303156

FY 303156

FZ 303156

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0648 0883 1896 2475 2509 3631 4270 4627 5175 6213 6481 6556 6674 7426 7460 7483 7543 7551 7941 8130 8359 8883 8921

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0189 0530 2289 2981 4134 4587 6485 7039 8826 9032 9050 9355

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0088 0604 1958 2043 2168 2262 2319 2637 2965 3148 4024 4089 4763 6083 6154 6617 6892 7212 8928 9203 9464 9574 9788 9976

6th Prize: Rs 500

0039 0165 0166 0226 0392 0395 0413 0465 0519 0557 0585 0673 0739 0787 0805 1063 1105 1177 1434 1507 1545 1687 1731 1966 2010 2195 2314 2736 2894 2931 3037 3339 3412 3501 3640 3648 3678 3836 3924 3954 4017 4049 4346 4360 4425 4433 4536 4557 4578 4615 4649 4711 4784 4891 5099 5138 5284 5321 5385 5429 5727 5819 6146 6245 6290 6306 6512 6733 6759 6795 6801 6977 6995 7163 7269 7429 7546 7547 7615 7665 7692 7986 8019 8251 8825 9041 9406 9423 9511 9569 9749 9764 9816 9833 9869 9985

7th Prize: Rs 100

0036 0151 0533 0677 0784 0974 1224 1365 1382 1626 1690 1732 1920 1939 1943 2060 2292 2360 2415 2443 2488 2739 2841 2898 2932 3154 3194 3218 3253 3292 3311 3341 3458 3477 3509 3526 3549 3733 3811 4005 4029 4083 4112 4183 4435 4484 4496 4516 4836 4956 5098 5126 5233 5342 5349 5463 5474 5501 5746 5754 5787 5822 5873 6033 6073 6076 6131 6153 6252 6322 6385 6398 6454 6679 6699 6841 6885 7047 7193 7330 7552 7556 7619 7642 7702 7880 7896 7917 8105 8179 8230 8245 8253 8304 8316 8402 8489 8552 8676 8712 8766 8807 8906 8985 9023 9101 9111 9121 9122 9142 9144 9153 9156 9171 9385 9394 9401 9462 9553 9609 9730 9808 9880 9917 9940 9952

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

