Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-115 October 30 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-115: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-115: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Fifty Fifty FF-115 Result“ on Wednesday (Oct 30). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Fifty Fifty FF-115 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Fifty Fifty FF-115 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

FF 314374

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

FJ 820862

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

FA 314374
FB 314374
FC 314374
FD 314374
FE 314374
FG 314374
FH 314374
FJ 314374
FK 314374
FL 314374
FM 314374

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0059  0804  2083  2125  2589  3184  3698  4073  4189  4728  5043  5143  5639  5917  6171  7291  7332  7947  8346  8419  8494  8783  9105

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0393  1105  1346  1514  3014  3053  4544  7134  8555  8752  9220  9396

5th Prize: Rs 1000

1454  1498  2260  2325  2570  2729  3614  4398  4905  5166  5465  5582  5709  7160  7320  7595  7650  8104  8111  8430  8532  8903  9415  9465

6th Prize: Rs 500

0342  0392  0461  0680  0805  0824  0899  0947  1093  1182  1241  1376  1436  1627  1717  1747  1864  2002  2094  2197  2542  2572  2737  2804  2856  3202  3206  3441  3600  3777  4044  4104  4268  4457  4783  4834  4842  4978  5044  5097  5155  5165  5175  5186  5230  5251  5395  5435  5450  5565  5829  5906  5961  6193  6365  6791  7043  7135  7162  7281  7309  7314  7325  7341  7378  7410  7486  7569  7577  7622  7788  7793  7953  8015  8026  8040  8114  8172  8230  8318  8673  8745  8798  8837  8856  8870  8939  9243  9301  9500  9527  9572  9847  9897  9906  9967

7th Prize: Rs 100

8004  3474  3003  5345  1791  4912  2163  5048  6652  4269  7913  3346  8839  3670  9048  0095  6654  7318  5983  7733  1820  1136  9811  1588  5838  7989  4484  0067  9289  0705  2438  9340  7235  0510  1163  0950  9559  2822  9303  6702  2073  6612  6973  6565  2390  3389  0284  5526  3033  3411  5074  5138  1198  9949  8633  6915  4351  9732  8738  2079  2674  2608  6981  8317  0288  4152  7277  815 4 5000  2187  3551...

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

