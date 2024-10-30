Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-115 October 30 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-115: The Kerala State Lotteries Department officials conduct the lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF-115: The Government of Kerala on behalf of the Lottery Department declared the “Fifty Fifty FF-115 Result“ on Wednesday (Oct 30). The Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Fifty Fifty FF-115 will be drawn today at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw.

Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Fifty Fifty FF-115 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

FF 314374

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

FJ 820862

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

FA 314374

FB 314374

FC 314374

FD 314374

FE 314374

FG 314374

FH 314374

FJ 314374

FK 314374

FL 314374

FM 314374

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0059 0804 2083 2125 2589 3184 3698 4073 4189 4728 5043 5143 5639 5917 6171 7291 7332 7947 8346 8419 8494 8783 9105

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0393 1105 1346 1514 3014 3053 4544 7134 8555 8752 9220 9396

5th Prize: Rs 1000

1454 1498 2260 2325 2570 2729 3614 4398 4905 5166 5465 5582 5709 7160 7320 7595 7650 8104 8111 8430 8532 8903 9415 9465

6th Prize: Rs 500

0342 0392 0461 0680 0805 0824 0899 0947 1093 1182 1241 1376 1436 1627 1717 1747 1864 2002 2094 2197 2542 2572 2737 2804 2856 3202 3206 3441 3600 3777 4044 4104 4268 4457 4783 4834 4842 4978 5044 5097 5155 5165 5175 5186 5230 5251 5395 5435 5450 5565 5829 5906 5961 6193 6365 6791 7043 7135 7162 7281 7309 7314 7325 7341 7378 7410 7486 7569 7577 7622 7788 7793 7953 8015 8026 8040 8114 8172 8230 8318 8673 8745 8798 8837 8856 8870 8939 9243 9301 9500 9527 9572 9847 9897 9906 9967

7th Prize: Rs 100

8004 3474 3003 5345 1791 4912 2163 5048 6652 4269 7913 3346 8839 3670 9048 0095 6654 7318 5983 7733 1820 1136 9811 1588 5838 7989 4484 0067 9289 0705 2438 9340 7235 0510 1163 0950 9559 2822 9303 6702 2073 6612 6973 6565 2390 3389 0284 5526 3033 3411 5074 5138 1198 9949 8633 6915 4351 9732 8738 2079 2674 2608 6981 8317 0288 4152 7277 815 4 5000 2187 3551...

For lottery prizes worth up to Rs 5,000, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds Rs 5000, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

