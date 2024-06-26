Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-100 June 26 2024: Who will first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-100 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will take place at 3 pm on Wednesday (June 26).

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-100 June 26 2024: Here is the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore Check anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-100: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (June 26) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-100 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-100 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-100 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Malabar State' row: CPM slams Samastha leader Musthafa Mundupara controversial remark on dividing Kerala amid plus one seat crisis anr

    'Malabar State' row: CPM slams Samastha leader's controversial remark on dividing Kerala

    Kerala: Second year MBBS student found hanging in Palakkad Medical College anr

    Kerala: Second-year MBBS student found hanging in Palakkad Medical College

    Kerala Rain: Holiday announced for educational institutions in Kottayam Idukki devikulam; Orange yellow alert June 26 2024 anr

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday announced for educational institutions in Kottayam; Orange alert in 2 districts

    Kerala: KINFRA facilitated Rs 2232 cr investment in over three years, says Minister P Rajeev anr

    Kerala: KINFRA facilitated Rs 2232 cr investment in over three years, says Minister P Rajeev

    Kerala: Petition to Chief Justice of HC seeking action against court staff who accessed memory card in actress attack case anr

    Kerala: Petition in HC seeking action against court staff who accessed memory card in actress attack case

    Recent Stories

    YES Bank to Zee: Stocks to watch out for on June 26 RKK

    YES Bank to Zee: Stocks to watch out for on June 26

    Railways told to pay over Rs 1 lakh to Delhi woman whose luggage was stolen during travel gcw

    Railways told to pay over Rs 1 lakh to Delhi woman whose luggage was stolen during travel

    Kalki 2898 AD SHOCKER: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film tickets sold for Rs 2300 in THIS city RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD SHOCKER: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film tickets sold for Rs 2300 in THIS city

    India issues advisory for citizens in violence-hit Kenya anr

    India issues advisory for citizens in violence-hit Kenya

    Why has a German community ordered to slaughter all its pigeons? RKK

    Why has a German community ordered to slaughter all its pigeons?

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon