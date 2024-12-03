Kerala lottery Pooja Bumper BR-100 TOMORROW: 1st Prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, time and more

The Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-100 was released by Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on October 9, 2024. The draw will take place on December 04.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister K. Balagopal inaugurated the sale of the Pooja bumper lottery at Gorkhy Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram on October 09, 2024. During the Navratri celebration, the Kerala Lottery Department releases the Pooja Bumper lottery. This year also the first prize is Rs 12 crores. The cost of one ticket is Rs 300. The draw will be held on 4th December 2024.

Asianet Newsable will be updating results LIVE tomorrow, i.e. Wednesday (Dec 04) at 2 pm.

Check the prize structure of Pooja Bumper BR-100:

1st Prize: Rs 12 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 1000

8th Prize: Rs 500

9th Prize: Rs 300

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Ticket sales have commenced, with each ticket priced at Rs 300 (Rs 234.38 for the ticket price plus 28% Goods and Services Tax).

A panel of judges, appointed by the Government, oversees the draw. One judge is selected to serve as the chairman. To conduct the draw, a machine using random technology is required, though in case of an emergency, drums and coins may be used. The draw will only begin after the machine’s functionality is demonstrated to the panel and the audience.

If any number repeats, it will be disqualified, and the draw will be repeated. The person responsible for recording the prize number must enter it in a prize register immediately after it is announced, which will later be verified by the judges, who will sign off on it. After the draw, each judge present will confirm the authenticity of the prize register.

