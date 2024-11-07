Kerala: KSRTC to launch online ticketing system for Sabarimala pilgrims alongside virtual queue booking

KSRTC will implement an online ticketing system for Sabarimala pilgrims, allowing devotees to purchase bus tickets alongside booking their darshan slots. This decision was made during a review meeting led by Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar.
 

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Pathanamthitta: To enhance convenience for Sabarimala pilgrims, KSRTC will introduce an online ticketing system alongside the existing virtual queue booking. When devotees book their darshan slots, a link to purchase KSRTC tickets will also be provided. This decision was made during a review meeting of Sabarimala preparations, held at the Pampa Sreerama Saketham Hall under the leadership of Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar.

Groups of at least 40 people will be able to book KSRTC seats up to 10 days in advance. If the group is within 10 kilometers of a KSRTC station, the bus will pick them up directly from their location. Additionally, a FASTag system will be implemented at the Nilakkal toll gate. Automated Vehicle Counting and Number Plate Detection systems will also be introduced to accurately monitor the number of vehicles arriving at Sabarimala.

During the initial phase of the pilgrimage, 383 buses will be deployed, increasing to 550 in the second phase. The number of buses will be adjusted based on the crowd. A continuous shuttle service with 200 buses will operate between Nilakkal and Pamba at 30-second intervals. To facilitate smooth boarding, barricades will be installed at parking lots near Triveni U-Turn and Nilakkal stations. Unauthorized parking of private vehicles will be strictly prohibited on both sides of the road from the Pamba U-Turn to the KSRTC bus station.

Once sufficient devotees board buses at Pamba, the buses will proceed directly to their destinations without returning to Nilakkal. The Motor Vehicles Department will deploy 20 squads across a 250-kilometer stretch, ensuring they can reach accident sites within seven minutes. Additionally, a promotional video in six languages will be created to educate drivers on safe travel practices.

Electric vehicles will be used for patrolling, and reflectors will be installed in accident-prone areas like Vilakkuvanchi and Mannarakulanji. Additionally, a special bus service from Aryankavu to Pamba will be arranged for Tamil devotees, according to the minister. The review meeting was attended by Ranni MLA Pramod Narayan, District Collector S. Premkrishnan, Sabarimala ADM Arun S. Nair, District Panchayat President Raji P. Rajappan, District Police Chief V.G. Vinod Kumar, and officials from various departments, including the Tamil Nadu Transport Department.

