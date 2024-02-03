Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSIDC Start-up incubation center at UL Cyber Park to be closed soon

    The startup incubation center was started by KSIDC in 2017 at UL Cyber Park in Kozhikode to encourage young entrepreneurs in the IT field. KSIDC has sent a letter to the start-ups stating that the incubation center will be closed soon.

    Kerala: KSIDC Start-up incubation center at UL Cyber Park to be closed soon rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The start-up incubation center of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) operating at UL Cyber Park will be closed by the end of this month. KSIDC has sent a letter to the start-ups stating that the incubation center will be closed soon. Around 100 young entrepreneurs in 20 companies are in crisis after receiving the letter.

    The startup incubation center was started by KSIDC in 2017 at UL Cyber Park in Kozhikode to encourage young entrepreneurs in the IT field. The content of the letter is that the agreement made by KSIDC with UL Cyber Park will expire this month and KSIDC is not interested in renewing the agreement, so the start-up incubation center will cease operations by March 1. All the women entrepreneurs who have moved from Bengaluru to Kozhikode to start a business in their own country are in crisis.

    KSIDC leased four thousand square feet of space at UL Cyber ​​Park under the Uralungal Cooperative Society for incubation centers for young entrepreneurs. KSIDC was charging rent of Rs 4012 per feet from entrepreneurs. The facilities include excellent office facilities, a conference hall, and other related facilities for this amount. Many entrepreneurs have shared their experiences of starting small businesses and scaling them up successfully. It has been noted that while incubation centers are operational in several districts under the Start-Up Mission, the income generated by entrepreneurs is often less than the rent they are required to pay.

    KSIDC MD S Harikishore responded that they decided to move out of the incubation center at Cyber ​​Park as it is not a core business of KSIDC. The MD stated that discussions are being held with the Start-Up Mission regarding the acquisition of the incubation center at the Cyber ​​Park and only if there is an agreement in this regard, the operation will be stopped completely.


     

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96: First prize is Rs 10 crore! Check prize structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96: First prize is Rs 10 crore! Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

    Kerala: Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 1st prize winner hails from Pondicherry rkn

    Kerala: Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 1st prize winner hails from Pondicherry

    Kerala: Three held for stealing 11 liquor bottles from beverage outlet in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Three held for stealing 11 liquor bottles from beverage outlet in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: RTI officials to conduct flash inspections in government offices rkn

    Kerala: RTI officials to conduct flash inspections in government offices

    Kerala: Wild tusker Thanneer Komban dies after reaching Bandipur rkn

    Kerala: Wild tusker Thanneer Komban dies after reaching Bandipur

    Recent Stories

    Kindle or Tinder? Supreme Court judge sparks hilarious mix-up, courtroom laughter ensues AJR

    Kindle or Tinder? Supreme Court judge sparks hilarious mix-up, courtroom laughter ensues

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96: First prize is Rs 10 crore! Check prize structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96: First prize is Rs 10 crore! Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

    Mystery shrouds 'death' model of Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer; 'missing' family ignites social media buzz

    Mystery shrouds 'death' model of Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer; 'missing' family ignites social buzz

    Bengaluru Traffic Police take strict measures, impose Rs 9.48 lakh in fines near schools, colleges

    Bengaluru Traffic Police take strict measures, impose Rs 9.48 lakh in fines near schools, colleges

    'Rocky' star Carl Weathers passes away at 76 RKK

    'Rocky' star Carl Weathers passes away at 76

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon