    Kerala: KSEB appeals to people to not disrupt functioning of section offices; Read

    KSEB said that customers are requested to understand the situation and cooperate and if they are unable to reach the section office, they can send a WhatsApp message on 9496001912. 

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board has requested to avoid disruptions to the functioning of section offices. As the state experiences record increases in power consumption, there have been instances of power outages due to tripped fuses. These disruptions often occur at night when the use of air conditioning increases power demand. KSEB is working to address these issues and maintain a stable power supply.

    The KSEB urges customers to cooperate with their employees during these situations. The board acknowledged the inconvenience caused by power disruptions, which can occur for various reasons including potentially dangerous faults in the power grid.

    However, KSEB offices operate with only two or three employees at night. KSEB noted that in some areas, customers have come to section offices and caused disturbances, even attempted to assault staff members.

    KSEB said that customers are requested to understand the situation and cooperate and if they are unable to reach the section office, they can send a WhatsApp message on 9496001912. 
     

