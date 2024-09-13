Kerala: Investigation team to gather statements from all 50 individuals in Hema Committee report

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, the investigation team will record the statements of all 50 individuals who testified, with completion expected in ten days. The High Court has mandated the full report's disclosure to the probe team. The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to protect the privacy of witnesses and ensure adequate facilities for women on film sets.

Kochi: Following the release of the Hema Committee report, the investigation team is set to intensify its efforts and it has decided to collect statements from all 50 individuals who provided testimonies to the committee. These testimonies will be taken by four groups and are expected to conclude within ten days.

Also Read: Kerala: Kochi Police arrest CBI impersonator from Delhi for extorting crores, warns of North India-based gangs

In response to strong criticism over the partial disclosure of the report, the High Court intervened, mandating that the complete version of the Hema Committee report be handed over to the investigation team.

During a recent visit to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) emphasized the need to ensure the privacy of those who testified before the Hema Committee. The representatives urged the Chief Minister to uphold privacy standards in the investigation of sexual harassment complaints within the film industry and to ensure that women have adequate facilities on set. They also advocated for the implementation of the Hema Committee's recommendations in the film industry.

Previously, the WCC had called for the adoption of a code of conduct in the Malayalam film industry. They have insisted that all film-related jobs be governed by formal contracts that include provisions to prevent sexual misconduct. The organization has a firm stance on the need for comprehensive reform in the industry and has announced that a series of new recommendations for such reform will be introduced, with the requirement for employment contracts being the first of these measures.



Also Read: Onam 2024: 7 places to enjoy yummy Sadya in Bangalore

Latest Videos