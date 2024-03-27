Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in 11 districts today due to rising temperatures. The temperature in Thrissur rose upto 40 degrees Celsius.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in 11 districts today due to rising temperatures. The conditions are worst in Thrissur as the district recorded the highest temperature last day.

The temperature may go up to 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, 38 degrees celsius in Pathanamthitta, and 37 degrees celsius in Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kannur districts. The temperature may rise up to 36 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts in the coming days.

At the same time, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts are anticipated to receive rain on March 27. On March 28, these two districts are also expected to receive some light rain. However, on March 29, the Meteorological Department anticipates rain in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts.