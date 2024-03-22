Kerala: High Court grants bail to former govt pleader PG Manu in sexual assault case

A case was registered against PG Manu on the complaint of raping a young woman who sought legal help. The accused was surrendered before Puthenkurish police station in Ernakulam on January 31.

Kochi: The High Court has granted bail to former government lawyer PG Manu in the case of raping a young woman who sought legal help on Friday( March 22). The court has granted bail with certain conditions. The court stated that PG Manu has to appear before the investigating officer on the first Saturday of every month. The court also stated that he must not enter the Chottanikkara police station premises until the trial is over.

PG Manu, the accused surrendered before Puthenkurish police station in Ernakulam on January 31. A case was registered against PG Manu on the complaint of raping a young woman who sought legal help. Advocate P G Manu, who held the position of senior government pleader in 2021, previously served as a special prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency in Kochi. The complainant alleged that she was sexually abused on three occasions by the accused: the first two instances occurred at his office, and the third at her residence.

The complaint stated that the Chottanikkara police were helping the lawyer and they were living in fear of death. The family also expressed concern that if the arrest is delayed, the case will be overturned. Following the revelation of the case, PG Manu submitted his resignation to the office of the Advocate General of Kerala.