    Kerala: HC directs police to submit report on Vengara domestic violence case in one week

    The Kerala High Court has taken cognizance of a domestic violence case involving a newlywed couple from Vengara, Malappuram, and directed the investigating officer to submit a progress report.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    Malappuram: The Kerala High Court has taken cognizance of a domestic violence case involving a newlywed couple from Vengara, Malappuram, and directed the investigating officer to submit a report on the progress of the investigation. The court's intervention came in response to a petition filed by the complainant, who alleged that the investigation was not being conducted effectively. 

    Another domestic violence case reported in Kerala's Malappuram; Woman brutally beaten for dowry by husband

    The High Court has sought details on the actions taken on the complaint filed with the district police chief and directed the submission of the report within a week, ensuring prompt action in the case.

    The woman claimed that she was subjected to brutal beatings by her husband Muhammad Faiz with a mobile charger and physical assault, starting from the sixth day of their marriage, resulting in injuries all over her body and damaging her hearing.

    The police initially filed a case against the accused, Muhammad Faiz, and his mother, Zeenath, with relatively minor charges, including domestic violence, harassment, and breach of trust. However, the victim alleged that the police investigation was sluggish, prompting her to file a complaint with the Malappuram SP a week later. 

    Based on the SP's recommendation, the case was upgraded to include more severe charges, such as attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. In response, Muhammad Faiz and his mother sought anticipatory bail from the district court, but their application was denied. While the case was ongoing, Seenath managed to secure an interim protection order from the High Court, shielding her from arrest. Meanwhile, Muhammad Faiz and his father, Saitalavi, chose to evade the law and went into hiding.

    The woman was brutally assaulted by her husband due to suspicions and demands for dowry. Her mother revealed that he attempted to suffocate her with a pillow and also threatened to release private photos if the incident was reported. The couple got married on May 2, 2024, but the woman was forced to return to her parental home on May 22 due to the escalating violence. A police complaint was filed on May 23 and has not been arrested yet. 
     

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 2:23 PM IST
