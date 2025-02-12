Kerala: Guruvayur temple receives over Rs 5 cr in offerings this month, also receives gold and silver

The counting of offerings at Guruvayur Temple for February 2025 has been completed, revealing total contributions of Rs 5.04 crore, along with 2.016 kg of gold and 11 kg of silver.

Thrissur: The counting of offerings at the Guruvayur Temple for February 2025 has been completed, revealing a total collection of Rs 5,04,30,585. Additionally, 2.016 kg of gold and 11 kg of silver were received.

The offerings also included demonetized currency notes, with eight Rs 2,000 notes, four discontinued Rs 1,000 notes, and 52 old Rs 500 notes found in the collection. The counting process was overseen by the State Bank of India (SBI) Guruvayur branch.

Meanwhile, digital offerings through e-hundi (online donation boxes) amounted to Rs 2.99 lakh. This included Rs 2,32,150 from the SBI e-hundi at the eastern gate, Rs 6,874 from Punjab National Bank's e-hundi at the same location, Rs 54,448 from the UBI e-hundi at the western gate, and Rs 5,954 from ICICI Bank’s e-hundi.

